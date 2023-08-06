U.S. employment increased at a solid pace in July while wages rose at a faster-than-expected clip, consistent with sustained labor demand that’s at the root of renewed momentum in the economy.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 187,000 last month following a similar advance in June, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed Friday. The unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 3.5%, one of the lowest readings in decades.

Sparky
Sparky

Biden is touting “Bidenomics,” which Republicans hoped would be a pejorative, like “Reganomics.” Republicans are resorting to culture wars and Hunter Biden to save them. They’ve got nothing to sell.

