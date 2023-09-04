Last Friday’s "Back in the Day" column was my 600th and I had planned to celebrate and write about that fact, but a couple of days before I heard that Eucalyptus Records and Tapes co-founder Orville Lambert had passed away and I thought it more fitting to write about him.
So today with "Back in the Day" No. 601 I want to take a look back.
The idea for the column happened when in 2011 I joined the Facebook group "I Grew Up In Fairfield Too" that was started by Rick Williams two years earlier. I saw that people were sharing about both things that I remembered and things that I knew nothing about and it represented a new sort of town square. It was kind of like a coffee shop where old timers had gathered to have a cup of java and reminisce. The difference was if I walked into an actual coffee shop and there were a bunch of people who had come there together who knew each other and I overheard them talking about, say, Wonder World, I probably would not horn in on their conversation.
On Facebook, however, horning in was the whole point and it could be done in the comfort of your own home. I was inspired to write a piece for my usual Monday "The Last Laugh" column called “Back to the Future of Fairfield’s Past.” It was about me taking a 1975 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser outfitted with a flux capacitor back to the Fairfield of 1976 when my family first moved here. I now call that piece my "Back in the Day" column zero.
I then hatched an idea to do a column that was kinda, sorta about local history. I mean, that idea was not a new one. At that time the Daily Republic had not one, but two excellent writers, Barry Eberling and Ian Thompson, who would explore the topic from time to time. I was not looking to compete with them, I wanted to do something different.
If the kind of history columns that Eberling and Thompson wrote were meals at a sit down restaurant, mine were fast food. If they were classical, mine were rock'n'roll. That’s not to disparage what I do at all: it’s just accurate and I’m totally cool with it. After all, lots of people love fast food and rock'n'roll.
I sent an email to then Daily Republic managing editor Glen Faison in May and pitched the idea for a bi-weekly column. I said I wanted it to mainly be about “everyday life history” and gave some examples of topics I might want to cover. They included the Fairfield cruise, the old drive-in movie theatre, JCPenney when it was the only store next to a huge field and there would be 4th of July fireworks where the rest of Solano Mall eventually was, the rumor that Farrah Fawcett was coming to Fairfield in '77 and other stuff.
It was greenlighted and then I had an idea to kick it off with a bigger splash than just starting it off on page A2 on Fridays. I wanted the first one to be a big Sunday Living feature story. The thing was, how best to kick off a column about history and show that it was going to be decidedly different than others? I mean the topics I had pitched were good, but I wanted something unique to Fairfield that you just would not have read about before in the newspaper.
Then it hit me. The FART bus.
The Fairfield Area Rapid Transit bus made me do a spittake when I first saw it as a kid and I mistakenly believed, like many people today still do, that it was actually run by the City of Fairfield as opposed to being a private company.
What’s more, around that time I had also discovered evidence of the old FART buses that I was ecstatic about. I had told people about them who weren’t here back then and they looked at me skeptically. But I had primary source evidence, pictures of the buses, a t-shirt and the softball team they ran.
The Sunday feature debut of "Back in the Day" kicked off on Sunday, June 5, 2011 and it was a hit.
I wrote 49 more and then Glen suggested in 2013 that instead of biweekly it be a weekly feature. I was kind of nervous because I worried that I wouldn't be able to come up with stuff to write about. It turns out that has not been a problem.
I've written about all the topics that I originally pitched as examples in my email and so many more. I still prefer to be called an accidental historian because I ain't trained to do all this or have a history degree, I’m just some guy that has lived here a long time and knows how to stitch some words together.
People have pitched story ideas to me and I'm always open to them if they intrigue me. While I am extremely grateful for my loyal readers, the truth is that I write for myself. I have to be satisfied with what I create.
I have been blessed to also include the remembrances of scores of other locals so my now 600 column and counting journey had been a participatory nostalgic trip is shared with many.
And to think it all started with a FART.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
