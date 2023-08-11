FAIRFIELD — A health services nonprofit, which is in a legal dispute with Solano County, will soon open to the public its "service hub" in Solano Town Center, not far from where it provided Covid-19 services under county contract.
The Solano Community Health Hub, located on the first floor of the mall next to Victoria Secret and across from Bath & Body Works, is already open to some community organizations – the American Red Cross was holding a class there on Thursday – but the grand opening is planned for September.
The Fairfield Police Athletic League, along with other partners, held an arts class there, the results of which are painted shoes that are on display at the hub. They represent what equity means to those young artists. The League of Women Voters Solano County also has used the center.
It is part of the California Health Medical Reserve Corp, which was founded in 2014.
When the center opens officially in September, the nonprofit – with Vacaville's Harold Selby, 33, serving as community resource manager – will have a more polished physical look, and officials expect to see a lot more community groups and members of the public coming in and out to take advantage of a host of health, job and other resources.
There will be a children's library, and walls full of information, Young said.
"What we would like to do is pool resources (with community groups), amplifying their voice and networking ... to better benefit the community," Sara Prince, director of Communications, said in an interview that included Ellen Young, the interim executive director, and Amelia Priest, director of Strategy and Community Engagement.
Priest helped develop the playbook the organization uses to reach out to the community, listen to their needs and wants, and then develop a strategy to fill service gaps and meet other needs.
"We are always adapting and collecting data, and it is for the community and for the organizations – a collaboration," Priest said.
CHMRC is headquartered in Granite Bay where it has two offices and a warehouse. It's center on Harbor Center Drive in Suisun City has been open for about 18 months, and the nonprofit also has a center in Sonoma County and just opened one in Clarkson, Georgia.
Young said the group wants to make Solano County its organizational centerpiece moving forward.
"The whole idea was that Solano County was going to be our flagship, and we would still like that to happen," Young said, noting the legal dispute has put that part of the plan on hold.
Young announced this week that CHMRC plans to sue the county over what it contends is nearly $800,000 it is owed for work during the pandemic. That is for what she described as contracted services and for other costs incurred.
The county terminated its contract with the nonprofit and issued a critical audit for what the county asserts is insufficient documentation to allow for invoice payments and other reporting requirements.
The mall center is only part of CHMRC's larger vision for Solano County.
Ultimately it would like to be part of the first response support during disasters and emergencies, and to help provide organizations with equipment and other resources.
The warehouse holds large 800-square-foot tents, trucks, generators and other response equipment, which it can quickly get to agencies in need. As a federally chartered organization, it can be part of the frontlines of disaster and emergency response, though typically it is in a support position.
"That's why we have the warehouse – just for that purpose," said Young, adding CHMRC also has a call center for support needs.
The group was in Solano County from the very start of the Covid-19 pandemic, working at Travis Air Force Base to help coordinate resources and communications among the varied agencies as Americans returning from China and those on cruise ships were quarantined at the air base hotel.
And that work continued as the pandemic extended for close to two years.
It's first contract with the county was for $48,000 in June 2021. It was extended three times for a total of about $843,000.
California Health Medical Reserve Corp worked closely with the county throughout the pandemic. It operated the Covid clinic at the mall, as well as provided services at the Solano County fairgrounds in Vallejo, worked with schools and the jails as well as pop-up clinics and other pandemic services.
Selby, the son of the longtime, now retired Public Health emergency services administrator, Ted Selby, has been part of that effort "from the jump," Young said.
"We were testing about 2,000 people a day," Harold Selby said, as he looked back at the experience. "It was a lot of work, but it was good to know we could provide that service ... And I really enjoyed working at the fairgrounds ... and helping 27,000 people (get vaccinations)."
Young has nothing but high praise for Dr. Bela Matyas, the county public health officer, and his team after working with them during the Covid-19 pandemic, and hopes to continue that relationship.
It still does Covid testing at the current mall site, seeing, on average, between 10 and 15 people each day, Young said.
The community hub is working to recruit volunteers, targeting college and high school students who may be looking to get work experience that will help them in the future.
It is hoping to get 100 volunteers to start, but wants even more as the needs grow.
The group also wants to provide resources for populations who may not trust government enough to go to those offices. It is something, Priest said, they see a lot of in Georgia, where they have a back-to-school immunization program started with one of the elementary schools.
"We want to be that trusted source," said Young, noting that during the high rains in the area, there have been people who asked CHMRC for sandbags.
"It is not for us to tell them what they need, it's for us to listen."
