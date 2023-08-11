Solano Health Hub 1.jpg

California Health Medical Reserve Corps employees work in the new Solano Community Health Hub, inside the Solano Town Center Mall, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — A health services nonprofit, which is in a legal dispute with Solano County, will soon open to the public its "service hub" in Solano Town Center, not far from where it provided Covid-19 services under county contract.

The Solano Community Health Hub, located on the first floor of the mall next to Victoria Secret and across from Bath & Body Works, is already open to some community organizations – the American Red Cross was holding a class there on Thursday – but the grand opening is planned for September.

Solano Health Hub 2.jpg

California Health Medical Reserve Corps' Solano Community Health Hub, inside the Solano Town Center Mall, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

