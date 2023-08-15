FAIRFIELD — Parking spaces were at a premium; a welcome flag blew in the breeze at the front of the Solano Community College campus; and many of those walking around were carrying printed maps of the school.
The main campus, and satellite centers, kicked off the 2023-24 school year on Monday.
Returning student Anna Rowan, who is studying early childhood education, snagged a good parking spot. She is part of a carpool.
She was seeking information on books required by her courses. Rowan also has two online classes.
"I was surprised," she said of the number of cars in the parking lot.
Monday marked the first time Mya Fonseca set foot on the main campus. "It's a little confusing," she said after finishing her first class. "It was kind of what I expected, a regular day at school."
A graduate of Ernest Kimme Charter Academy, she noticed the amount of parking. "I know some high school have large parking lots," she said, noting that was not the case at her high school.
Will C Wood graduate Sean Schaefer wasn't quite sure where to head. "I just know it starts at 11," he said of his first class, adding he had about 10 minutes to find it.
"I thought there would be a lot of people," he said.
Monday was the first time he had been on Suisun Valley Road campus.
Aidan Ramsell was relishing every moment. He attended orientation last week, checked out what clubs on campus and learned his way around.
Seven years ago, at 13, Ramsell found a loving family in Fairfield, after spending his life in a Chinese orphanage. He would have aged out at 14.
"It does seem a long way off," said his mother Cyndi Ramsell. Early on the focus was just getting her son and daughter through middle school and high school.
"You still think about college during that time, then all of the sudden (it's here)," she said. "It's amazing Aidan has made it."
Her daughter, Delaney Ramsell, is attending a summer session at UC Santa Cruz. She will return home briefly, then return to the campus.
"It's bittersweet with both going off to college," Cyndi Ramsell said.
Aidan Ramsell was in seventh grade, with very limited English, when he started school in America. "His education in China was very poor," his mother said. "There were gaps."
His natural curiosity and intelligence are key to her son's academic success.
He attended orientation and connected with fellow Vanden High graduates. "It's so much different than Vanden," he said. "I can do more stuff on campus."
The young man, who runs track and field and cross country, hopes to find, or start such a club on campus. He also seeks an environmental club like the one at his high school. He served as president."
"I never thought of college," he said. "I was worried I would not pass my junior year."
He has online and in-person classes. Theater is close to his heart and is on his schedule this fall.
Aidan Ramsell thinks he may transfer to UC Davis after SCC. "I'm still deciding where I want to go," he said. He toured many colleges with his mother and sister before his sister settled on UC Santa Cruz.
When asked if he was bringing any good luck charm or item for his first day, the young man replied. "I'm bringing energy," he said. "Especially this year."
This semester wraps up in early December with finals beginning on Dec. 9. The spring semester begins on Jan. 16.
