FAIRFIELD — The second draft of the Cache Slough Public Access Recreation Action Plan follows the nearly closed path of the first draft, stating that there are few options available to expand public access opportunities.
An agreement was reached in 2021 between Solano County and the state Department of Water Resources and other state agencies with the goal of enhancing public recreation opportunities – and particularly more land access to the waterways – in the Cache Slough region.
The draft plan is the result of an outreach effort, including two virtual meetings and one in-person meeting in September 2022 and May 2023, which were designed to get input from the public and vested interests on how that might happen. Some of the suggested activities are boating, hunting, fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing.
The results were not particularly hopeful.
"The availability of compatible public lands, and other limiting factors, result in few recommendations at this time. Many of the potential recreation features were ranked low and not recommended for further study at this time," the executive summary states.
"However, the (county and state) are committed to continue engaging with local interests so that recreation remains a priority," the report states.
Those recreation opportunities, however, are more likely to come with other developments like the Little Egbert project near Rio Vista, and further down the road, the Lower Peters Pocket. Both are part of the Yolo Bypass Cache Slough Master Plan.
Solano County Supervisor Mitch Mashburn, a self-described outdoorsman, said despite wanting more recreational options in the Cache Slough region, he cannot say he is disappointed in the report.
"Regionally, out there in the Delta, we have to find access," Mashburn said. "We have to find balance."
He said that may mean that some areas are dedicated to habitat alone or for other uses, and other areas can be used for recreation.
"We just have to be sure the public has access for recreation (activities)," he said.
"Overall, the Recreation Action Plan serves as a framework for the (county and state) to use in ensuring that these recreation needs and opportunities remain an important consideration in future land use decisions in the region," the report states.
Cache Slough region is an "an extensive network of agricultural land, remnant and restored wetlands, and tidal channels and lakes located in the northwest corner of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in Solano and Yolo counties. The Cache Slough region is an integral part of the Delta and regional landscape, as it both drains the 57,000-acre Yolo Bypass (a significant component of the Sacramento region’s flood control system) and connects directly to the Sacramento River," the report states.
"Most existing facilities are on land adjacent to the waterways or must be accessed via boat. There are minimal existing public facilities leading to waterways that are accessible via public roads," the executive summary states.
"Within the region, existing recreation activities include shoreline fishing, motorized boat fishing, waterfowl hunting, non-motorized boating (kayak, canoe, standup paddle board), and nature viewing. Overall, there is minimal public access for permitted recreation activities," the report adds. "There are several private facilities (hunting areas, marinas) in addition to non-authorized public access and recreation. Non-authorized public access and recreation activities include illegal parking along levees and public roads for shore fishing and non-authorized foot traffic into Calhoun Cut Ecological Reserve."
Some of the existing sites include the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, Liberty Island Ecological Reserve – which would become boat-access only – Jepson Prairie Reserve, the boat-access only Calhoun Cut Ecological Reserve, the boat-access only Miner Slough Wildlife Area, Cliffhouse Fishing Access and Sandy Beach County Park.
The report outlines the public input, and how it graded the suggested recreational opportunities. The specific recommendations are:
• The county and state must continue engagement, both internally and externally, to ensure future recreation outcomes.
• A key finding of this Recreation Action Plan was the inability to identify a feasible funding pathway for implementation. The county and state should continue to track potential funding sources and look for opportunities to connect with project concepts.
• The county and state may need to develop creative solutions for addressing long-term operations and maintenance of recreation facilities.
• The county and state should incorporate recreation into future multi-benefit projects, such as the Little Egbert Multi-Benefit Project, where it is compatible.
• Other existing regional recreation-focused partnerships and projects can serve as a venue to further recreation development in the Cache Slough region. The primary venue is the Yolo Bypass Cache Slough Master Plan, including projects expected to be implemented pursuant to the Master Plan including the Little Egbert Multi-Benefit Project and Lower Peters Pocket.
• The county and state should explore public/private partnerships for additional access points and opportunities (for example, boat launches).
A public comment period on the draft opened on Aug. 14 and continues through Sept. 13. The plan is available at www.solanocounty.com/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=41473.
Anyone interested in staying in touch, send contact information to cacherec@solanocounty.com.
