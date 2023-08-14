Note: This is a work of fiction, but “The Wizard of Oz” actually is my all-time favorite movie.
In 1975, I had my first ever sleepover at a friend’s house and it was a disaster.
I met Cameron Jacobson at the bus stop on Mifflin Street the previous October when his family moved from Maryland into the Navy housing neighborhood called Capehart in Norfolk, Virginia. While I was still a shy kid who would not normally talk to strangers, we had a built-in conversation starter: identical “Planet of the Apes” lunch boxes.
They were not ones representing the cool movies, but the then-new television show, which was crap, but I was 10 and didn’t know any better.
We became fast friends and discovered other mutual interests, like “Lost in Space,” bike riding, drawing and trying to crack the elusive code on what made girls tick. Another common touchstone were DC comics like Green Lantern, The Flash and The Justice League. On weekends we would walk to the Base Exchange, load up on our favorite comics and then stop by the 7 Day Store on the way home to buy white fudge-covered Zero candy bars.
Cameron had a 15-year-old sister named Jacqueline (who did not like being called Jackie), who mainly stayed in her room and talked on her princess phone with friends. It was a very big deal for a home to have two phone lines back then.
It was Easter weekend and Cameron asked me to have a sleepover and we planned out all the things we would do, including reading and swapping comics, working on models and, of course, eating the chocolate we would have snagged from our Easter baskets.
We were both Cub Scouts and Cameron had a pup tent we planned to use in the back yard with our sleeping bags.
Cameron’s dad, like mine, was in the Navy, but that’s where the similarities ended. When he came home from work he immediately changed into what I can only describe as post-hippie wear. To be sure, it was the mid-’70s so a lot of our fashion choices reflected that Brady Bunch/Jackson Five vibe, but Mr. Jacobson was a throwback in style and attitude. Every time I was over there he would be reading the paper and start railing against President Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon and other political things I didn’t understand.
Anyway, the night of the sleepover was going great. Mrs. Jacobson was a devotee of Julia Child and made a dinner that was to die for. She took pride in presenting each dish and telling me what was in it and how to pronounce it, but all I cared about was taste.
In fact, the only name that has stuck with me all these years is the chicken waterzooi (chicken nestled in a silky sauce of cream and egg yolks, vegetables, and vermouth) because of its weirdly wonderful name. It was pronounced something like "vah-ter zooey." I could tell Cameron and Jacqueline were a little embarrassed and would probably been just as happy to eat some burgers or pizza.
After dinner, Cameron and I worked on a Revell model of a convertible 1965 Mustang and he asked me to go to the living room to get yesterdays’ newspaper to set it on. I walked past Jacqueline’s room and her door was ajar. I heard her say to a friend on the phone: “I know it’s tonight. (pause) No, I’m not watching it! Wendy, I outgrew “The Wizard of Oz” years ago. Plus my dad was freaking out about Ford last month and got rid of our TV anyway.”
I froze in the hallway. Jacqueline saw me, got up and closed her door completely with some force.
My thoughts came like rockets. "The Wizard of Oz?" Tonight? No TV?
"The Wizard of Oz" was and still is my all-time favorite movie. It gained that status partly due to the annual showings on television that were a major event. Mind you, this was in the pre-streaming, pre-Blu-Ray, pre-DVD, pre-VHS tape days. Unless you somehow owned a bootleg Super 8 copy of the 1939 classic, your only way to see it was the once-a year NBC showing which, at that time, was on Easter weekend.
That I had somehow inexplicably forgotten.
I went back to Cameron’s room and asked him if he knew "The Wizard of Oz" was on tonight. He didn’t, but also didn’t seem to care. I realized right then that this was something that should have been vetted during our friendship agreement. To me it was a deal-breaker.
I told him I wanted to see it and wondered if we could maybe go to my house with my four brothers and watch it then come back. He said his dad would not let him because he saw TV as a corrupting influence on youth.
I countered that it was especially imperative that I get home to watch it this year because while his dad had gotten rid of their TV, my dad did the opposite and bought our first color unit (that sat on top of the non-working huge back-and-white console). It would be the first year when the transformation of Dorothy in black-and-white Kansas going to Technicolor Oz would be shown in rich living color in the Wade household.
He was unmoved and tried to steer the conversation back to the things we had planned to do that night, but that was not happening. It was 7:17 and the movie started at 7:30 so I had to think and act fast.
I thought about perhaps saying I was having an asthma attack, which I know would work. I had suffered from asthma for years and the treatments in the 1970s were nowhere near as good as they are today. But that was the rub. If I said I was having an asthma attack, Mrs. Jacobson would give me my medicine. Not an inhaler as would happen today, but a viscous, slimy liquid called Tedral. It was withdrawn from the U.S. market in 2006 due to safety concerns because it had ephedrine in it, but it should have been withdrawn decades before for feeling like you were swallowing a tablespoon of snot.
No, the asthma route was not going to work. Mrs. Jacobson would definitely call my mom and my mom might freak out and might take me to the base hospital, where the pediatric ward always smelled like sour milk.
I had to do something drastic. I went to the kitchen and told Mrs. Jacobson I wasn’t feeling well. She, of course, asked if it was asthma and I said no, it was my stomach. She gave me a glass of water, which I drank, then following her instructions, I sat down for a minute all the while watching the clock on the wall.
7:19 … tick, tick, tick, tick … 7:20 ...
I went to the bathroom and did something I had never done before, but had heard about on the bus ride home from James Monroe Elementary School. Jermaine Hobbes said that everyone had a puke button in the back of their throats. I didn’t believe him because he was mainly a big fat liar, but there in the Jacobson’s bathroom I found mine.
When it was activated and I began to hurl, I made sure to not get it all in the toilet so there would be visual evidence. I opened the door when I was done and Jacqueline was coming in right then and saw the disgusting mess I’d made. Without even coming anywhere near her own puke button, Jacqueline upchucked in the hallway as if to co-sign mine and add an exclamation point.
Chicken waterzooi was everywhere.
By 7:28, I was elbowing my way onto the couch between my brothers and eating Jiffy Pop popcorn. In no time I was following the yellow brick road, meeting the lollipop guild, getting freaked out by flying monkeys and learning that brains, heart and courage were internal. And the color was amazing.
There’s no place like home.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
