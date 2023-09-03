VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Swim Club is a nonprofit community group that fosters a shared love of swimming for both youngsters and those young at heart.
Julianne Brewer has watched her daughter, Kate Brewer, flash through the water like a porpoise for the past two years.
"She started when she was 6 years old, that was two years ago, and this year she took second place swimming a 200-meter race at the 2023 Woodland Spring Classic in May," Brewer said. "I don't think I could do that."
Brewer is on the board of directors as fundraising chair, and despite the fact she is not an avid swimmer herself, she can't help but share the love she has for the club with others.
"I didn't know anything in the beginning," she said, "but the parents and other volunteers were great at helping me learn."
Brewer compares it to being a community within a community.
"Many of the kids grow up and do this through high school," she said. "One of the girls has returned as a coach after college."
People join for many reasons – from wanting to be athletic to enjoying the competition to just wanting to do something different – but they stay for the sense of family.
"Many people once they are in just do not want to leave," Brewer said.
This is a year-round club. For tryouts people must know how to swim already and can make it 25 meters in the pool. In addition, age group swimmers are required to register with USA Swimming every year.
USA Swimming is the governing body and insurance carrier for Vacaville Swim Club.
"The technique doesn't matter," Brewer said. "Just get across the pool."
The age range is from 6 to 18. The adults have a master level.
Once a person is accepted by the coach, they are placed in age appropriate groups and further trained to perfect their swimming techniques. They practice four to five days a week at the Walter Graham Aquatic Center in Vacaville.
As swimmers continue through the program they increase their endurance training and are able to race at varying distances and strokes.
"Anyone can come and watch us practice," Brewer said. "We usually start at 3 p.m. and go into the evening."
The club attends several meets throughout the year including in Woodland, Folsom and Chico.
"If a member doesn't want to compete, they don't have to, there is no requirement for it," Brewer said.
The swim club relies on the generosity of donors, membership dues and fundraisers to help keep them going.
"People in Solano County are so generous," Brewer said. "I think it's because it's such a sports-oriented town and people really help out."
The club will host a Cornhole Tournament at noon Oct. 14 at the Solano Brewing Company, 5500 Weber Road, Vacaville.
