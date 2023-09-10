VACAVILLE — The annual Vacaville Jazz Festival brings a variety of artists to a variety of venues beginning Friday.
Admission is free to all events.
It's one of last remaining jazz festivals in Northern California, which is supported by volunteers, donations and sponsorships from local business and the city of Vacaville.
More than 30 different bands, vocal and dancing ensembles with styles of music from jazz, Latin, rock, pop and classical will be featured.
Jazz vocalist and educator Tiffany Austin is the special guest. She will perform with the Vacaville Jazz Camp All Star Music Students and the United States Air Force Band on Sept. 17.
She is known throughout the Bay Area for her amazing jazz performances and unique ability to bring out the artistry of all of the musicians that she connects with, regardless of their experience on their instruments, Mike Williams said in an email.
His daughter, Kate Williams, performed with the Marcus Shelby Orchestra. Austin was the featured singer.
Kate Williams nominated Austin. "Dad, call Tiffany Austin! She is who every jazz player should learn from," Michael Williams wrote. "I was very excited when Tiffany said yes, and her love of music and life has made a massively positive impact upon every person involved in the festival, not just the students."
Mike Williams got involved with the jazz festival about 15 years ago when he was a member of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West.
Since then, he has been involved in many facets of the jazz festival, from performing with various groups such as the Alive Music Orchestra and various combos.
The most meaningful as been his involvement with the youth program.
"It is with such joy when I think of the hundreds of students that have gained insights into performing jazz from the camp," he wrote. "Many of them are now either professionals, studied music in college, or simply lead better lives because they understand the beauty that is the music around them."
Williams served in the military for 26 years, Army band programs for nine years and 17 years in Air Force Band. The military took his family to different states and Japan.
"The jazz festival and the people involved in the local musical community have truly made Vacaville feel like home, and where we decided to retire," Williams wrote. He "retired" five years ago and currently teaches music at Winters High School.
Williams feels the the Vacaville Jazz Festival is a beautiful event that shows how thriving communities are always connected through the arts.
"I love how so many different facets of Solano County are present," Williams wrote. "Travis Air Force Base is perfectly represented by the generous, community-minded musicians of the Band of the Golden West Jazz Ensemble, led by their selfless leader Tech. Sgt. Ron Glenn."
They volunteer their time and show at every rehearsal and the performance, making them an indispensable part Travis Air Force Base's partnership with Solano County.
Countless administrators and music educators promote the festival as a way to not just support the student musicians, but because they understand that their school's music department has such a deeply personal impact upon the culture of their institutions, Williams said.
The support of the leadership of Travis Air Force Base, the Vacaville City Council, current and former mayors of Vacaville is felt through both funding, as well as their attendance at concerts, Williams wrote.
"The perspective that the students gain seeing how their community can work together and how much the work that they put in is appreciated cannot be underestimated," he wrote.
Students love to come back every year they are in school, he said.
"At the last rehearsal a middle school saxophonist from Vaca Pena Middle School on his way out the door exclaimed, 'This was seriously life changing.' I have nothing to prove that his statement was untrue," Williams wrote.
The festival's grand finale is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive.
A day-by schedule, with times and locations, can be found at https://vacajazzsociety.org/?page_id=1325.
