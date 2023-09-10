Mike Williams conducts a rehearsal for the upcoming Vacaville Ja

Mike Williams conducts a rehearsal for the upcoming Vacaville Jazz Festival at Vacaville High School, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

VACAVILLE — The annual Vacaville Jazz Festival brings a variety of artists to a variety of venues beginning Friday.

Admission is free to all events.

Tiffany Austin attends a rehearsal for the upcoming Vacaville Jazz Festival at Vacaville High School, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Band members rehearse for the upcoming Vacaville Jazz Festival at Vacaville High School, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

