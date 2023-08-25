FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has the first published response to the civil grand jury report on the impact of the post-Covid return to the classrooms – agreeing with all five findings with brief comments.
The district noted that only one of the recommendations has been implemented, but all are in some level of implementation. Funding is a central piece of the district's explanations.
The 2022 Solano County civil grand jury went well beyond the review of in-person instruction following the Covid-19 shutdown. In fact, it did not touch on academic response focusing instead on campus safety.
It noted specifically campus shootings. In fact, four of the five findings, and corresponding recommendations, target concerns that existed before the pandemic. However, it concluded that school districts “have utilized Covid-19 funds effectively to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.”
The report calls on all districts to:
• Enforce locked room policies when school classes are being taught.
• Obtain more cameras to increase the scope of coverage to increase students’ safety.
• Adopt a single-point-of-entry process at all schools.
• Equip all schools with RAPTOR, Envoy or similar systems to identify any person entering schools and to notify staff.
The district's responses were:
Recommendation 1: The recommendation has been implemented. We are committed to prioritizing the enforcement of the locked room policy and to ensuring its consistent implementation across all our schools.
Recommendation 2: The recommendation has not yet been implemented, but will be implemented in the future. Each year a portion of the safety and security budget allocation is dedicated to supplementing the camera system.
Recommendation 3: The recommendation has not yet been implemented, but will be implemented in the future. The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District is actively working toward having all schools in our jurisdiction adopt the "single point of entry" process as soon as the necessary funds become available.
Recommendation 4: The recommendation has not yet been implemented, but will be implemented in the future. We are budgeting for the expansion of these programs to all our schools to improve the security measures in place.
Recommendation 5: The recommendation has not yet been implemented, but will be implemented in the future. As outlined within our Local Control and Accountability Plan document, the district is working toward creating safe spaces on campuses to find calmness and support.
Fairfield-Suisun and Vacaville Unified School District were the only districts among three other districts – Benicia, Dixon and Vallejo – and the county Office of Education that were required to respond to all five findings and corresponding recommendations in the grand jury report.
Benicia and Dixon are required to respond to Findings 2, 3, 4; Travis and Vallejo City to Finding 2; and the Solano County Office of Education to Finding 5.
The grand jury report also noted that post-Covid staffing has worsened the existing issues.
“The needs are for school resource officers, nurses, mental health professionals, certificated (teaching) and classified (non-teaching) staff. Districts are actively recruiting with a variety of means including: local hiring fairs, teacher training programs, outreach to local universities, and social/print media. Districts have established a number of policies to attract and retain teachers and classified staff including changing salary scales, assistance with certification and hiring bonuses,” the report states.
