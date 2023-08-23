FAIRFIELD — The city council denied an appeal by the new owners of the former Super 8, now Comfort Inn, regarding a deficit of $686,542.98 in Transient Opportunity Tax.
Council members also expressed an interest in negotiating with property owners.
On January 25, the City sent a letter to the new owners of the property seeking immediate payment of your delinquent taxes as well as a right to hearing on the estimate.
"The city of Fairfield has not received your tax filings and payment of its TOT since quarter two of 2018," it read. "On November 29, 2022 the City notified you that it had not received your TOT filings and payments and that, to avoid additional penalties and interest, immediate filing and payment is required."
It cited the relevant part of the municipal code, saying the tax was to paid quarterly.
At the same time, new owners were taking over the property. They hired Frank A. Weiser to appeal. He argued the property was acquired via a non-judicial foreclosure from the owner and operator of the motel.
He said the new owners never had any legal or beneficial relationship with the previous owners, Bhavesh and Reena Patel, or the mote, until the foreclosure sale.
They can not be held responsible for a tax they were no required by law to collect.
In March, the information and documentation from Weiser, on behalf of his clients, was reviewed and verified. The request for relief of the total tax assessment amount was denied.
City council members have some questions including if the new owner's new of the outstanding fees and, if so, why did they pursue the transaction.
Weiser suggested trying to collect from the previous owners, saying they were operating in the Bay Area.
"How was this not caught?" asked councilman Scott Tonnessen, noting the delinquency went back to 2018.
John Furtado, the city's finance director, said the city is not required to issue a lien.
"Lien or no lien, the (city) codes is pretty straightforward," said Vice Mayor Pam Bertani.
"Is there any room for negotiation?" councilman Rick Vacarro asked. There is, Furtado said. First the city must deny the appeal, giving the ability to collect the tax.
The council agreed unanimously, with a suggestion that freezes the time saturate to allow for negotiation. Weiser said his clients are willing to negotiate.
