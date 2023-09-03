FAIRFIELD — Lee Herrick travels the state advocating for poetry.
He stops in Fairfield on Saturday to join Fairfield's poet laureate Suzanne Bruce for an afternoon of poetry.
Herrick was appointed to the post in November 2022. His senate confirmation came in May.
While it's been a whirlwind for Herrick, he's loved every minute.
"It all seems like highlights," he said in a phone interview. "The events have been so full of joy and community, celebrating and community insight. It's just a remarkable and joyful time."
One that comes to mind is Get Lit, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that aims to ignite student engagement, literacy and young voices around the globe using the power of spoken word, technology and community.
To see how poetry had impacted the youth was very special, he said.
He also visited a state prison. "It was impactful and meaningful," he said.
Time is his biggest challenge.
"In terms of scope, time and energy I want to be fully present," Herrick said. "I never want to feel rushed. I don't ever feel that."
He served as Fresno's poet laureate for two years. The town's population is more than 500,000. As California's poet laureate, the audience grows to almost 40 million.
"I want to honor all the events," he said. "Sometimes it's a matter of finding the right time."
He teaches at Fresno City College and in the low-residency MFA program at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe.
Herrick is on a reduced teaching load, which frees up time for visiting.
He grew up immersed in literature and art. His early career aspirations were focused on business. His father is in finance.
"I used to think of career choices in terms of finance and financial wellness," he said. "I never loved it."
Writing and literature called to his heart.
"I just felt very fortunate being able to talk and listen, to help people write," Herrick said. "It feels like a blessing to be paid for it."
He is in his 30th year of teaching.
Saturday's visit will include a question-and-answer session. "Which is really enjoyable for me," he said. "My hope is to be open and honest with whatever the audience might be interested in."
His role as poet laureate is to advocate for poetry anywhere he can advocate, from classrooms to conferences and workshops to Washington, D.C.
He will give a talk at the California Association of Counties and the Los Angeles school district, to name a few.
"I feel more visible maybe because of statewide appointment," Herrick said. "in many ways it's similar, advocating, speaking, meeting poets and people who love poetry."
He is the author of three books of poems and co-editor of "The World I Leave You: Asian American Poets on Faith and Spirit."
He co-founded LitHop in Fresno.
Herrick was born in Daejeon, Korea, and adopted as an infant. His work has been published in the Bloomsbury Review, Columbia Poetry Review, Berkeley Poetry Review, the Normal School, The Poetry Foundation and other publications.
An Afternoon of Poetry
- 2 p.m. Saturday
- Fairfield Civic Center Library, 1150 Kentucky St.
- Admission is free
- www.leeherrick.com
- www.fairfield.ca.gov/government/poet-laureate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.