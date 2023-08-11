The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in a hate crime investigation. On the morning of August 8, 2023, deputies responded to a report of vandalism at Thompson’s Corner Saloon on Cordelia Road, in unincorporated Fairfield. Upon arrival, deputies found swastikas and racial slurs written in red spray paint along the outer walls of the business. (Courtesy photo)
FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in a hate crime investigation.
Early Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a report of vandalism at Thompson’s Corner Saloon on Cordelia Road, in unincorporated Fairfield.
Upon arrival, deputies found swastikas and racial slurs written in red spray paint along the outer walls of the business.
The Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation into this hate crime. Deputies from the Patrol, Resident Deputy and Investigations teams are all working to identify suspect or suspects.
A still photograph has been pulled from the business surveillance video.
"This act of racism is horrifying and offends our entire community," the sheriff's department said in a press release. "We are working with Fairfield, CA Police Department and our community partners to solve this heinous crime. "
Anyone with information, is asked to call the Investigations Bureau at 707-784-7061.
