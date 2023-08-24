FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police arrested a suspect after the theft of mail and personal belongings from a United States Postal Service mail truck on Monday.
The mail truck was parked near the intersections of Quail Drive and Fremont Court when someone broke into the vehicle using a high-powered concrete nail gun.
The driver returned to the truck and found mail and her personal belongings had been stolen, including a credit card.
While officers were on scene, the victim received notifications her stolen credit card was being used at a nearby business. Police responded only to find the suspect had already left the store. Video surveillance provided both a suspect and a vehicle description.
Police were able to use Flock cameras to track the suspect’s vehicle and determined it traveled to a hotel in Cordelia.
A Fairfield police officer spotted a car matching the suspect’s vehicle and made a traffic stop. Among the vehicle’s occupants was John Scharff, 37, of Fairfield, who was Post-Release Community Supervision.
A search of the vehicle located a concrete nail gun. Police also searched Scharff’s hotel room and recovered the victim’s belongings and numerous pieces of suspected stolen mail from “all over California,” according to the Fairfield Police Department.
Investigators from the Fairfield Police Department were assisted by U.S. Postal Service investigators.
Scharff was arrested on multiple burglary charges, along with another occupant of the vehicle, Marina Larson, 32, Vacaville.
(1) comment
Vigilante OLD WEST JUSTICE is closer & closer to being needed, since our Justice system does nothing, slaps on the wrist, time outs, out on bail within hours, such Bullchit. I am not a fan of Islam, neither being for or against, liking or disliking, except can't stand the extremists,
but a little Islamist law is needed in the U.S. with so many thieves and would definitely be a deterrent, reducing crimes like these, cut off a hand when caught & convicted, an arm for repeat offenses. Then letting these perps display the badge of shame for
the rest of their miserable lives!!! Also make them ineligible for any disability afterwards!!!
