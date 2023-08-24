Fairfield Police arrested a suspect after the theft of mail

Fairfield Police arrested a suspect after the theft of mail and personal belongings from a United States Postal Service mail truck on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police arrested a suspect after the theft of mail and personal belongings from a United States Postal Service mail truck on Monday.

The mail truck was parked near the intersections of Quail Drive and Fremont Court when someone broke into the vehicle using a high-powered concrete nail gun.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

SK
SK

Vigilante OLD WEST JUSTICE is closer & closer to being needed, since our Justice system does nothing, slaps on the wrist, time outs, out on bail within hours, such Bullchit. I am not a fan of Islam, neither being for or against, liking or disliking, except can't stand the extremists,

but a little Islamist law is needed in the U.S. with so many thieves and would definitely be a deterrent, reducing crimes like these, cut off a hand when caught & convicted, an arm for repeat offenses. Then letting these perps display the badge of shame for

the rest of their miserable lives!!! Also make them ineligible for any disability afterwards!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.