SUISUN CITY — The city council is asked to approve letters from Fire Chief Brad Lopez and Police Chief Aaron Roth at Tuesday's meeting.
Both are in response to a Grand Jury report suggesting a consolidation of all dispatch centers to one facility would adequately serve the residents.
Lopez agrees with the finding for Fire Dispatch only. Roth does not agree with the finding for Police Dispatch.
"Suisun City has one dispatch center for its police and fire services. Both agencies incur a significant call volume which puts stress on our Suisun City Public Safety Dispatchers," Lopez wrote, adding it's common to have only one dispatcher handling both fire and police radio communications.
"Having six separate fire-communication centers presents significant life-safety concerns to responders and the citizens of Solano County," he wrote. "Major wildland fires have impacted the Solano County region over the past few decades, where communications have always been at the forefront of recognized challenges in this county."
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in 2020 burned more than 363,220 acres, destroyed 1,491 structures and killed six people.
"Previous investigations and post-incident analysis have highlighted several concerns, most notably significant delays in the ordering and deploying critically needed resources," Lopez wrote. "The delays were attributed to the challenges of having multiple fire communication and dispatch centers in Solano County."
"As the fire chief of the Suisun City Fire Department, the need for us to collectively plan and act toward a consolidated fire communications model should be taken seriously and considered a high priority," Lopez wrote.
"There may be some acceptance to the idea consolidating dispatch services for fire would be agreeable, the idea of consolidating dispatch services countywide for law enforcement is not recommended by Suisun City’s police chief," reads Roth's response.
He noted the many tasks public-safety dispatchers handle beyond dispatching.
They answer the police department’s main business and records telephone lines, and they consolidate and compile police reports and other records that are disseminated countywide for various purposes including prosecution and discovery preparation.
The public-safety dispatchers also staff the business counter of the Police Department and often monitor the city’s various surveillance cameras when a crime is in progress.
They also coordinate with the city’s public works department and water department during off hours.
"A transition to county-wide dispatch services for law enforcement would cause the city to divert funding to the county for police dispatch services, while also needing to retain several staff members that are currently housed in the dispatch division.
"These staff members would be needed to continue conducting records related duties, staffing the front counter of the Police Department, and be the 'business face' of the police department.
"This would likely cause an undue financial strain on the City of Suisun City," the response reads.
The Suisun City Community has certain expectations of their police department during both emergencies and non-emergencies or incidents that are specific to the community, the response states.
"National incidents have placed a focus on the expectations our community has when contacting its police department. A consolidated dispatch center for Suisun City would likely cause community concern if their needs and priorities are not being acknowledged by a dispatcher who has no connection to, or familiarity with, the community," it reads.
The meeting begins following the 5 p.m. closed session. On that agenda is possible pending litigation and the city manager performance evaluation.
The complete agenda can be found at www.suisun.com.
