A Suisun City Firefighter battles a blaze

A Suisun City Firefighter battles a blaze that destroyed a house on Maple Street, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic file)

SUISUN CITY — The city council is asked to approve letters from Fire Chief Brad Lopez and Police Chief Aaron Roth at Tuesday's meeting.

Both are in response to a Grand Jury report suggesting a consolidation of all dispatch centers to one facility would adequately serve the residents.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.