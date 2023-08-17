FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department Traffic Unit will be operating a checkpoint for DUI and driver's licenses beginning 7 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of North Texas Street.
DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, according to a social media post from the department.
They are also chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.
Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely, the social media post said.
California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. Fairfield supports the efforts from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”
Prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, might impair a driver enough to result in a DUI.
Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.
In 2020, Fairfield PD officers investigated 52 DUI collisions which claimed 2 lives and resulted in 69 injured people.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
If you see someone driving you believe to be under the influence, call 911.
I'm all for DUI checkpoints. But Full time traffic enforcement does even better. That should be the focus in every city, given the ignorance and dangerous driving practices of motorists today.
