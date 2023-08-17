FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department Traffic Unit will be operating a checkpoint for DUI and driver's licenses beginning 7 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of North Texas Street.

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, according to a social media post from the department.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

I'm all for DUI checkpoints. But Full time traffic enforcement does even better. That should be the focus in every city, given the ignorance and dangerous driving practices of motorists today.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.