FAIRFIELD — Applebee's restaurants have launched a six-week fundraising effort to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Now, through Sept. 17, "Apple American Group’s Applebee’s locations will donate 25 cents from the sale of each lemonade or fruit flavored lemonade and 10 cents from every $5 Sunshine Sip – including Electric Long Island Iced Teas and Tipsy Sunsets," the company said in a statement.
There are three restaurants in Solano County, including one at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield. The others are located at 160 Nut Tree Parkway, in Vacaville, and at 1041 Admiral Callaghan Lane, in Vallejo.
"Guests can also support the cause by making donations in increments of $1 and $5 either in-store at Applebee’s locations or on Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app. Each $5 donation made in store will receive a voucher for $5 off their next in-store purchase of $25 or more," the company said.
The funds go toward the foundation's work in pediatric cancer research and family support programs.
“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and are excited to kick off our 19th year of fundraising for this incredible cause,” Greg Flynn, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Flynn Restaurant Group, owners of Apple American, said in the statement.
"We are extremely proud of our partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and are excited to kick off our 19th year of fundraising for this incredible cause," Greg Flynn, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Flynn Restaurant Group, owners of Apple American, said in the statement.

"Last year was another banner year, raising $545,839. None of this would be possible without the outstanding commitment of our dedicated staff and the generous support of guests. We look forward to another successful year."
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was established in 2005 to continue the mission of Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who suffered from neuroblastoma, and set up a lemonade stand in front of her home to raise money for “doctors to find a cure for all childhood cancers”.
Since her first stand, the foundation has raised more than $250 million and funded more than 1,000 research projects. In 2021, one of those research projects led to the discovery of a cure for a specific type of neuroblastoma.
