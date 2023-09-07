dunnell property, 6/7/10

A peafowl walks across the Dunnell property in Rolling Hills near Hilborn Road and Hillridge Drive, June 7, 2010. (Daily Republic file)

 By Aaron Rosenblatt

FAIRFIELD — Fans of peafowl sounded off at Tuesday's city council meeting, during public comments.

In July, the council voted unanimously to narrow the number of peafowl to 25. Trapping began in the flower streets a few weeks ago. Captured peafowl are being relocated to farms, said Mayor Catherine "Cat" Moy.

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Birds are slowing down the traffic? Sounds like a good thing and that we need more of them throughout Fairfield.

Justin A Theriot
Justin A Theriot

Vaccaro can kick rocks. She is correct, far better to be inconvenienced by the sound of peacocks, than the sounds of gunfire. If she is simply "putting down another neighborhood", why does the city of Fairfield feel it necessary to operate a shot spotter in that neighborhood? I live very close to Grande. I also know the woman who made the comment, and have been in her home on a couple of occasions. It is much quieter in her neighborhood. And it's not just the gunshots. She could have also mentioned the reoccurring noise from late night donut sessions in Walters Court, that last some nights for 15-20 minutes and can be heard far away. Or, the recent trend of backyard concerts that run past midnight, such as the one that took place this last weekend. I'd much rather deal with the peacocks.

