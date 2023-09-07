FAIRFIELD — Fans of peafowl sounded off at Tuesday's city council meeting, during public comments.
In July, the council voted unanimously to narrow the number of peafowl to 25. Trapping began in the flower streets a few weeks ago. Captured peafowl are being relocated to farms, said Mayor Catherine "Cat" Moy.
"I reacted before I researched," said City Councilman Scott Tonnessen. "My opinion has changed."
"I would like to agendize it," he said after public comments. Moy honored the request.
Vice Mayor Pam Bertani volunteered to host a town hall meeting. '"We have to get past emotions and come to a solution," she said.
One resident from the flower streets, where some of the peafowl have migrated, said the birds slow down traffic.
Pleas were made to reform the peafowl committee, which was hampered during Covid-19.
Some took issue with the flock being reduced to 25. One woman suggested the number should be closer to 75.
One man, who said he loved the peacocks, said it was time to rely on science not emotions.
Another Rolling Hills resident said she drove the community and counted 39 peacocks. She suggested those bothered by the noise go to "Grande Circle (where) you can hear some gunshots go off."
One resident from Grande Circle spoke of being offended by the remark. "We get the peacock crumbs here," he said.
Councilman Rich Vaccaro reminded her it was "OK to have an opinion but not bring down another neighborhood."
Several said they felt the council had not heard their thoughts on the peafowl issue. A few noted they purchased their homes in the Rolling Hills neighborhood because of the peafowl.
One man said he lived there for 33 years. "Any other animal or noise at the volume would had been addressed by now," he said.
Another speaker accused the mayor of letting her personal opinions influence her decision.
Many said they were not aware of the July meeting when the vote took place. An advance was published in the Daily Republic prior to the council meeting.
(2) comments
Birds are slowing down the traffic? Sounds like a good thing and that we need more of them throughout Fairfield.
Vaccaro can kick rocks. She is correct, far better to be inconvenienced by the sound of peacocks, than the sounds of gunfire. If she is simply "putting down another neighborhood", why does the city of Fairfield feel it necessary to operate a shot spotter in that neighborhood? I live very close to Grande. I also know the woman who made the comment, and have been in her home on a couple of occasions. It is much quieter in her neighborhood. And it's not just the gunshots. She could have also mentioned the reoccurring noise from late night donut sessions in Walters Court, that last some nights for 15-20 minutes and can be heard far away. Or, the recent trend of backyard concerts that run past midnight, such as the one that took place this last weekend. I'd much rather deal with the peacocks.
