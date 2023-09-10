Fairfield
4 p.m. Sunday
R&B music
3, 721 Texas St. https://threefoodbeerwine.com.
5 p.m. Wednesday
Chris, Rob & Friends
Pioneer Tap Room, 4491 Suisun Valley Road. www.pioneertaproom.com.
5 p.m. Friday
R&B music
3, 721 Texas St. https://threefoodbeerwine.com.
5 p.m. Friday
John Mason
Filling Station, 2529 Mankas Corner Road. www.facebook.com/suisunvalleyfillingstation.
6 p.m. Friday
Bus Out Comedy
Pioneer Tap Room, 4491 Suisun Valley Road. www.pioneertaproom.com.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Keeping the Dream Alive
County Annex Lawn, corner of Texas and Jefferson Streets. www.fffinest.org.
5 p.m. Saturday
Pub Kats
Filling Station, 2529 Mankas Corner Road. www.facebook.com/suisunvalleyfillingstation.
6:30 p.m. Saturday
Live music
Sticky Rice Bistro, 5030 Business Center Drive. https://stickyricebistro.com.
8 p.m. Saturday
Secret Garden
Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St. www.downtowntheatre.com.
Suisun City
Noon Sunday
Jazzy Champagne Brunch
Marina Lounge, 700 Main St., Suite 106. www.marinaloungesuisun.com.
7 p.m. Thursday
Karaoke
Marina Lounge, 700 Main St., Suite 106. www.marinaloungesuisun.com.
7 p.m. Friday
The Last Call
True Symmetry, 315 Marina Center. www.facebook.com/truesymmetrybrewing.
9 a.m. Saturday
Farmers Market
Waterfront Lawn at Sheldon Plaza. https://business.fairfieldsuisunchamber.com.
Vacaville
4 p.m. Wednesday
5th annual Art & Ag Film Festival
Journey Downtown, 308 Main St. https://agandartfilmfestival.com.
5 p.m. Thursday
After Hours Band
Town Square. https://downtownvacaville.com/community-events.
5 p.m. Friday
Paint on Main Street
Town Square. www.facebook.com/downtownvacavillebid.
8 p.m. Friday
47th annual San Francisco Comedy Competition
Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive. www.vpat.net.
5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Art, Wine and Brew Stroll
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Journey Revisited
Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive. www.vpat.net.
Benicia
2:30 p.m. Sunday
Bray
2:30 p.m. Sunday
The Patrick Winningham Band
7 p.m. Wednesday
Karaoke with Glenn Snyder
6:30 p.m. Thursday
The Steve Freund Blues Trio
8:30 p.m. Thursday
DJ Jerry Ross
5 p.m. Friday
Duo Sonics
6:30 p.m. Friday
Darrell ‘DW’ Edwards and Lighting Up The Soul
8:30 p.m. Friday
Igor & The Red Elvises
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Justin Howl
5 p.m. Saturday
Scott Bell
6:30 p.m. Saturday
Wreckless Strangers
8:30 p.m. Saturday
The Emphatics
Vallejo
Noon Sunday
Bryan Girard Quartet
Bambinos, 301 Georgia St. https://www.facebook.com/bambinosvallejo.
12:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
Dock of Bay Music Festival
Mare Island. https://dockofbayfest.com.
3 p.m. Sunday
Sunday Serenades: A Musical Potpourri
St. Peter's Chapel, 1181 Walnut Ave., Mare Island. https://mare-island-historical-society.webflow.io/events.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Andy Santana and the West Coast Playboys
Empress Lounge, 330 Virginia St. https://empresstheatre.org.
6 p.m. Friday
Ken Maffeo
Bambino's, 301 Georgia St. https://www.facebook.com/bambinosvallejo.
1 p.m. Saturday
Los Cochinos
Vino Godfather, 1005 Walnut Ave. https://events.vinogodfather.com.
6 p.m. Saturday
Barrio Funk
Bambino's, 301 Georgia St. https://www.facebook.com/bambinosvallejo.
