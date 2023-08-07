Omphaloskepsis – or navel gazing – is a noun that means self-indulgent or excessive contemplation of oneself or a single issue.
I have been accused of that when it comes to talking about my new book, my third for The History Press titled “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” To that I plead guilty as charged.
But I beg you for just a little bit of latitude. For one, today is that book’s publication day! Secondly, uh, it’s my column.
A number of years ago the Daily Republic used to do a weekly Cheers & Jeers column, which I enjoyed, but they ended it. I revive it from time to time and do so again today but with an omphaloskeptic twist. All the thumbs up or thumbs down topics are about my new book.
Cheers to The History Press Acquisitions Editor Laurie Krill for coming up with the term “Accidental Historian,” which I have embraced and ran with. I have talked to people who ask me why I use that descriptor in my title and I say it’s because I didn’t set out to do this and have no formal training. Also, it is a built-in fallback position when, not if, someone finds a mistake in one of my books or columns. I can then say, “Hey! I’m just an accidental historian, I ain’t Ken Burns! What do you want from me, accuracy or something? Sheesh!”
Jeers to Armijo namesake Jose Francisco Armijo for evidently never having an artist capture his likeness much less taken a Daguerreotype selfie so we have no idea what he actually looked like.
Cheers to the people I interviewed for the book, including Aly Morita, daughter of 1949 grad Nori “Pat” Morita; Principal Rae Lanpheir; baseball coach Dave Marshall; major league baseball player Huck Flener; coach Peggy Linville; wrestler Rick King; presidential appointee Robert F. Hale; and others who helped flesh it out.
Cheers to Fairfield High grads who have come to my book signings and look at my book with narrowing eyes, pick it up as if it’s radioactive and say snootily, “I went to Fairfield High.” I cheer them because it gives me the opportunity to retort, “I accept your apology.”
Cheers to Lesa Gonzalez, owner of Dave’s Giant Hamburger, and Saeb and Nabiha Ziadeh, owners of Joe’s Buffet, for allowing me to have pre-publication book launches in their respective establishments. At Dave’s I had two former classmates come by whom I hadn’t seen in 40 years, John Anderson and Mari (Wilson) Potter. The next weekend at Joe’s I had another 40-year reunion with a former Baskin-Robbins co-worker, John Bob. Kim Harty Laird and Claire Kelley also showed up and we had a black-and-gold Grange Grizzly/purple-and-gold Armijo Indian thang jumpin’ off.
Cheers to John Harter, owner of Suisun City’s Waterfront Comics, for allowing me to have a book-signing event today in front of his shop that has served the local community for two decades and counting. My Publication Day signing there will be from 12 to 5 p.m., and while sometimes they have costumed superheroes show up at events, today there will only be one in plain clothes, John himself aka Captain Awesomeness.
Jeers to my brainstorming, which was closer to brainsprinkling, in coming up with John Harter’s superhero name. Captain Awesomeness is accurate, but not the best name I could come up with. Evidently I haven’t paid the water bill.
Cheers to NFL football being back. Sitting through the desert of sports after basketball season ends is always torture to me. Don’t even try talking to me about baseball unless it is a baseball movie and not an actual game. My brother Scott, who lives in Saskatchewan, talked me into watching some CFL games for his team, the Saskatchewan Rough Riders. Uh, if I wanted to see a team lose every week, I coulda just waited for the Raiders to kick off their season. Plus, they punt on third down. I can’t get used to that. No, it is NFL football that floats my boat.
Jeers to those who wonder how that last cheer fits into the stated scaffolding of this column. New York Giants Super Bowl Champion George Martin and Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Doug Martin are in my book. Duh!
Cheers to Fairfield Civic Center Library Supervising Librarian Mychal Threets for allowing me to put up a display there through the end of August about my new book (as well as have a signing there from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26). Look, while it is super-cool that my book is available on Amazon and other online platforms and at brick-and-mortar store Barnes & Noble, to me the part that makes me do an inner “Squeeeeeeee!” is the fact that it will soon be available at the same library that I started going to in 1976 when I was 12.
Jeers to third-grade me who hated doing my handwriting assignments back in 1973. The fact that I loathed doing the exercises coupled with it being a long time since I had actually used cursive (I mean, in 2023 cursive is a font) means that I had to actually practice it before signing my name. I should have gotten some of that gray lined paper and done it that way as penance.
Cheers to John McMorris, the current principal of Armijo High School, for coming to my book-signing at Joe’s Buffet to get a book. As it happens he is mentioned in the list of principals of the school.
Jeers to Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy for not hookin’ me up with one of those cool proclamations with the appropriate whereases and therefores declaring today, Aug. 7, 2023, as “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California” Day. I mean, she was a Falcon (I accepted her apology years ago) so I didn’t really expect it, but her husband is an Armijo grad so I thought I may have had an in.
Cheers to modern technology as it gives me lots of different options for accepting payment for my handiwork beyond just cold, hard cash. I accept Venmo, Cash App and debit/credit cards using Square. So convenient.
Jeers to Tri-City Glass owner Vince Guisande, who bought one of my books at Joe’s Buffet with his debit card that had a San Francisco 49ers logo on it. It was bad enough having to scrub my hands afterward but do you know how hard it is to clean the little swipe pad thingie in Square?
Cheers to everyone who read this through to the end. See? Now was that really as bad as trying to figure out if that tuft in your actual navel is a piece of lint or some unwanted hair?
Jeers to all of you who answered an emphatic yes.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
