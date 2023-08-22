Second museum location in Benicia opens Daily Republic Staff Aug 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENICIA — A grand opening of the second location for the Museum of History, Benicia – formerly Benicia Historical Museum – is set for Saturday.The free event will include a disc jockey, food, programs for the family, children's activities and a gallery of artifacts from 1900 to 1980, including World War I and World War II pieces. "The first 50 people get a free beanie, stuffed camel or fire dog," organizers said.The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 900 E. Second St., in downtown Benicia. The Lions Club will host a barbecue.The museum is at 2024 Camel Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Museums Contemporary History Art Zoology A3 082323 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield schools pick up 4 varsity victories on opening night RV removed from homeless encampment Lisa Hiner-Nipps City council adopts letter of support for Benicia tax suggestion Sylvia Davault Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
