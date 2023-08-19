DRGraphics-Vacaville-Govt

VACAVILLE — The city council will consider approving speed limits on 11 street segments that do not have approved speed limit resolution on file and modify the speed limits on two street segments.

The action is on the consent calendar for Tuesday's meeting. It can be approved, along with other items on the consent calendar, with one simple motion.

CD Brooks
LOL! Laws are only as good as those charged with enforcing them. And nobody has been doing a very good job of that for a really long time.

