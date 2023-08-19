VACAVILLE — The city council will consider approving speed limits on 11 street segments that do not have approved speed limit resolution on file and modify the speed limits on two street segments.
The action is on the consent calendar for Tuesday's meeting. it can be approved, along with other items on the consent calendar, with one simple motion
In early summer, Public Works Traffic Engineering staff completed various Engineering and Traffic Speed Surveys for roadway segments that either had expiring studies or for which no speed limit had previously been set and approved by City Council.
The surveys included the collection of vehicular speed data, the analysis of two years of traffic collision information, and an update of all roadway conditions and roadside development.
It identified 11 street segments where a speed limit other than the default 55 miles per hour is proposed. On all, the speed limit would be reduced from the current 55 miles per hour speed limit.
Along North Orchard Avenue, where the adopted speed limit of 30 miles per hour, would decrease to 25 miles per hour.
On Midway Road the adopted speed limit will increase from the 45 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour.
The estimated cost to replace the existing speed limit signs where the speed limit is proposed to be changed is $5,585 and will be funded through the Public Works Maintenance Division, Traffic Safety budget.
Sections of Hickory Lane, Crescent Drive, Grassland Drive, North Village Parkway, Aldridge Road, Quinn Road, Cherry Glen Road, Horsecreek Drive, McMurtry Lane, Vanden Road, and Whispering Ridge will have their speed reduced from 55 miles per hour to as low as 30 miles per hour.
A portion of Midway Road may go from 45 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour. A section of North Orchard could go from 30 miles to 25 miles per hour.
