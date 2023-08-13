The secret to success – in every area of life – always lies in the beginning.
If we align ourselves properly from the outset and set the compass properly, the remaining portion of the journey or task can be tackled much more easily.
This golden rule applies to each day of our lives. If, upon awakening, we first eat a piece of cheesecake and run to check our e-mail, we allow our basic physical instincts to gain primacy in our lives.
As the day lingers on we may find that instead of tackling our duties for the day, the day tackles us with our continual buckling into temptation, laziness, etc.
On the other hand, if we wake up and, contrary to our animal instinct, we spend an hour in meditation, study and prayer, we can then turn even the most difficult encounter during the day into a positive and growing experience. This is because we first aligned our self with the space in our identity that is secure, genuine and idealistic.
If this truth is so evident each day, how much more should this thought resonate at the onset of a year.
This coming Thursday begins the final month of the Jewish year. We are just over one month away from Rosh Hashana (the Jewish new year) – a fresh new start.
Let us take a moment to calculate and focus our spiritual compass. Let us set the direction and course toward our father in heaven. And in this way as the year 5784 rises to greet us, we will be ready and able to tackle the challenge and meet God’s expectation.
Chabad of Solano County will be holding services and celebrations in honor of the New Year. For more information and to register log onto www.jewishsolano.com.
Rabbi Chaim Zaklos is the executive director of Chabad Jewish Center of Solano County and can be reached at chaimzak@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.