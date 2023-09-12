Suisun City firefighters salute the U.S. flag during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Beams from the World Trade Center towers are seen in the foreground. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)
Suisun City Fire Chief Brad Lopez speaks during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Beams from the World Trade Center towers are seen in the foreground. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)
SUISUN CITY — About 50 people, including city council members and first responders, commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, many standing in front of steel beams from the World Trade Center.
It was the second event of the day for Kai Gonsalves, 13. The Public Safety Academy student participated in one at his school with the Fairfield Fire Department.
The teen thinks he learned about the terrorist attacks at previous Sept. 11 events at the Suisun City Fire Station, and school. "Sad" is how he describes the day.
His mother Gayle Gonsalves was junior in high school. Her mother woke her up to the news but did not excuse her from school. She remembers the TV being on in her classrooms, showing coverage of New York City, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania.
Police Chief Aaron Roth was employed by another police department, saw the events unfold at screens around the gym, he was working at. "We could not believe it," he said.
Everyone with the day off came into work, he said.
Fire Chief Brad Lopez spoke of the tragedy and honored those who lost their lives on that day and those who have died of 9/11-related illnesses since. It was followed by a moment of silence.
"The tragedy brought upon our nation and community also displayed incredible acts of courage, dedication and sacrifice from our firefighters, police officer, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, civilians and our military who were called to duty," Lopez said.
"On that day, and the following days of Sept. 11, 2001, people came together to grieve family, friends and strangers. Although it has been 22 years since this tragic day, it has become an annual day for many Americans to remember, reflect, honor and mourn. Every 9/11 is a day of remembrance, the slog we shall 'never forget' is etched into the lives of many.
Earlier in the day, Suisun City firefighters hosted a bell-ringing ceremony led by retired Capt. Mark Renucci, with each strike of bell signifying a tragic event on that day.
Capt. Ryan Esparza, gave the invocation. "O God, our hope and refuge. In our distress we come quickly to you. Shock and horror of that tragic day have subsided, replaced now with an emptiness and longing for innocence lost," he began.
The World Trade Center beams were secured in 2011. After marking the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, they were created into art.
Curious why the DR didn’t run yesterday? I was watching the news as the planes hit the buildings. Getting ready for jury duty and thought they’d cancel it. They did not. Surreal day, hard to stay focused.
