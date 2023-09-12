13 9:11 01.jpg

Suisun City firefighters salute the U.S. flag during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Beams from the World Trade Center towers are seen in the foreground. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

 Robinson Kuntz

SUISUN CITY — About 50 people, including city council members and first responders, commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, many standing in front of steel beams from the World Trade Center.

It was the second event of the day for Kai Gonsalves, 13. The Public Safety Academy student participated in one at his school with the Fairfield Fire Department.

9/11 commemoration ceremony, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)
Suisun City Fire Chief Brad Lopez speaks during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Beams from the World Trade Center towers are seen in the foreground. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)
9/11 commemoration ceremony, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

