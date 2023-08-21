Johnny K. Bauer

Our dad’s early history began during war- time in the early 1950s, and he was born in what is now considered North Korea. After losing track of his birth family in the chaos of war, he was accepted and adopted by a USAF serviceman named Melven D. Bauer. Johnny came to the US, went to school, joined the Air Force, married Fumiko Tasaka in 1962, and raised a son and daughter. He retired as a Master Sergeant after serving proudly for 26 years in the USAF, and he worked for over 10 years in civil service at Travis AFB.
Our father enjoyed building things around the house (patio deck, cabinets, furniture to name just a few). He liked old western TV shows and movies. His favorite actress was Doris Day. He loved to watch all her movies and listen to her sing. He liked to travel and we’re fortunate to have traveled as a family when us kids were small.
He was a very honest, hardworking, strong man who had the principles and values of another time that many of us miss today, but so enjoyed the latest techno gadgets and devices of today. He was forever puttering around with them! Our dad was so strong mentally and emotionally with all he endured while growing up that we believe he taught us to be steadfast and strong.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 15 years, Eun Hee; daughter and son-in-law Judy and Ron; son and daughter-in-law John, Jr. and Carol; grandson Takeo; and stepdaughter Sujin Lee. In addition, Johnny had numerous extended adoptive family members in the Midwest from the Bauer side. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Fumiko.
Rest easy and in peace, Dad, until we see you again. We love and miss you.
