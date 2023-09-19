Many fun, family-friendly events on October calendar Daily Republic Staff Sep 19, 2023 Sep 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VACAVILLE — The city's Parks and Recreation Department has a series of events planned in October.The fun begins Oct. 7 with the floating pumpkin patch. Alexandra Hendricks, 11, picks out a pumpkin during the Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Walter Graham Aquatic Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic) Children swim with pumpkins during the Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Walter Graham Aquatic Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic) By Robinson Kuntz Parents Night Out and Kids Night of Fun is slated Oct. 13.Therapeutic Recreation will host a Boos and Boogies Ball on Oct. 14.On Oct. 20, it's the Teen Lights Out Frights Outs Dance.A preschool pumpkin painting party is on tap Oct. 21.The Gymnastics Monster Dance is Oct. 27. A Halloween pet parade and contest is slated Oct. 28 along with a Halloween Loot Bag with Grandparents.For more information, and to register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/CA/vacaville-ca/catalog. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agriculture Sports Ballet A3 092023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Planned resort at Rockville, Suisun Valley gets Airport Commission OK Family searching for missing woman, Jessie Covey Suisun City council puts city manager on administrative leave Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Kelly wins seat on Vacaville Unified school board Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.