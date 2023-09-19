VACAVILLE — The city's Parks and Recreation Department has a series of events planned in October.

The fun begins Oct. 7 with the floating pumpkin patch.

Alexandra Hendricks, 11, picks out a pumpkin during the Floating

Alexandra Hendricks, 11, picks out a pumpkin during the Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Walter Graham Aquatic Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Kids swim with pumpkins during the Floating Pumpkin Patch at the

Children swim with pumpkins during the Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Walter Graham Aquatic Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.