FAIRFIELD — The future of the city, with an emphasis on Cordelia and Suisun Valley, were discussed Tuesday night at the city council examined the general plan.
One of the first items discussed by the council was the need for another grocery store in the area. A study showed that the existing Cordelia population and future population are insufficient to support a full grocery store in the area.
The council opted to look at a smaller store, akin to Sprouts or Trader Joe's.
Costco and Safeway are the only markets. A membership is needed to shop at Costco.
Joe Green-Heffern told the council his grocery money is spent at Winco in Vacaville and Trader Joe's in Fairfield.
Safeway and Costco are located in the same area. Cordelia Villages residents have complained about having to schedule their grocery shopping to avoid traffic at certain times.
The second discussion centered on housing in the Cordelia area. "We are pounding Cordelia with homes," said councilman Scott Tonnessen. "When do we back off."
Two Solano County Supervisors, Monica Brown and Wanda Williams, sounded off on the Suisun Valley study areas. Brown represents some of the area.
"I don't understand why we are being picked on," she said, adding Suisun Valley is a huge catalyst for much needed retail in Fairfield.
"The area is unique and distinctive," Williams said. "It's important we preserve our agriculture."
Bill Emien, county administrator, wrote a letter to the city noting the county's position opposes expansion of Suisun Valley into the city.
Lisa Howard, president of the Suisun Valley Vintner's Association, said the only option proposed was the one that builds trust. One of the options was an olive branch, she said.
"Ensure what gets built is right," she said. That provides opportunity for everyone to win, she said.
With feedback from Tuesday's session, staff will return in a subsequent phase with recommendations for various facilities to serve Cordelia's development. These include recommendations for new roadways and other circulation improvements and potential sites for schools, parks, and other needs to support the overall vision for development.
