FAIRFIELD — The City Council will vote on a "thanks, but no thanks" letter at Tuesday's meeting.
It's in response to the Solano County Grand Jury's finding that there is a general acceptance among emergency service providers in the county to the idea of a consolidated dispatch center.
The response, from City Manager David Gassaway, lists what the city sees as issues. It also states the city appreciates the thought of the grand jury in trying to combine services in a small county.
There are many factors and concerns with consolidating all county police and fire agencies' dispatch centers, the letter reads. Some partial consolidation could be a cost-saving for some agencies. One example is the city of Fairfield dispatching for Suisun City, Vacaville and Dixon.
"Many challenges exist with the idea of a consolidated dispatch center," the letter states. "The number of calls shown in the Grand Jury Report only reflected 911 calls. Dispatch handles a multitude of other calls every day."
In 2022, Fairfield Dispatch received 231,431 total calls for service. Those are inclusive of 911 calls (51,114), transfers to dispatch (5,750), transfers out from dispatch (3,607), seven-digit emergency line (2,417), text-to-911 (132), and non-emergency business line (150,411).
Additionally, dispatch created 64,591 calls for police service, 24,929 officer-initiated calls and 16,190 fire and medical calls for service. All other county agencies have varying numbers reflecting similar workflow other than just 911 calls.
It states a consolidated dispatch center would still require a significant number of dispatchers and call takers, not significantly reducing the cost.
A singular location provides for challenges as well. Based on the number of calls for service and staff in the field for each agency, multiple radio channels would be required to be operational simultaneously.
The Fairfield Police Department can have two and sometimes three channels operating at a time, depending on the calls and number of staff working.
The Fire Department still has its working channel and can also have an additional channel.
"This level of service demands multiple dispatchers to be efficient and effective," Gassaway penned.
He, like Suisun City Police Chief Aaron Roth, noted callers in each city have familiarity with the community and the streets.
"They can operate over 350 cameras from our dispatch center, greatly assisting officers on the road with solving crimes and observing the area before officers arrive on the scene. Their ability to assist helps provide a better service to the officers and the community.
"Ideally, this would also be effective in a real-time crime center; however, with a lack of funding for a center, our dispatchers do a fantastic job in this area. Their assistance in working city cameras would likely be a service greatly missed by our department in a consolidated center," the letter reads.
Another general challenge is the actual logistics of combining the dispatch centers. "Some of the fire community supports the idea of a consolidated dispatch center for fire only, separating from the police services side. This idea may seem reasonable for fire as they rely on mutual aid from other cities with larger fires or when stations are out of service," the letter reads.
It closes noting a consolidated dispatch center would be an extremely challenging feat and would cost more money than anticipated, changing the level of service across the county for all organizations and communities.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the council chamber, 1000 Webster St., following a closed session concerning property negotiations for 421 Madison St. It was home to Sem Yeto Continuation High School at one time.
Sorry, but to me the entire idea of these people that volunteer for a Grand Jury is ridiculous, mostly a waste of time & money, probably people with no background in what they are investigating, making decisions on, trying to tell other organizations how to better run their groups, kind of like consultants who come into a work group thinking they know it all, when people working within an organization probably know better.
