DRGraphics-Fairfield-Govt

FAIRFIELD — The City Council will vote on a "thanks, but no thanks" letter at Tuesday's meeting.

It's in response to the Solano County Grand Jury's finding that there is a general acceptance among emergency service providers in the county to the idea of a consolidated dispatch center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

SK
SK

Sorry, but to me the entire idea of these people that volunteer for a Grand Jury is ridiculous, mostly a waste of time & money, probably people with no background in what they are investigating, making decisions on, trying to tell other organizations how to better run their groups, kind of like consultants who come into a work group thinking they know it all, when people working within an organization probably know better.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.