FAIRFIELD — The draft Solano County Community Wildfire Protection Plan delves into vulnerable populations and areas, as well as other disaster elements such as topography and forest health, climate and weather patterns, the fire history of the county, demographics, monitoring strategies and mitigation strategies.
Each community is assessed for fire risk in the plan, with parts of Green Valley and Pleasants Valley being listed as having vulnerable populations, largely due to age, and are listed with extreme risk ratings for fire.
Suisun Valley, Vacaville and Vallejo are rated as high risk, while Benicia, Cordelia, Fairfield, Rio Vista and Suisun City are labeled as moderate risk.
"The plan makes recommendations for prioritized fuels reduction projects, measures to reduce structural ignitability, and methods for carrying out public education and outreach," the report states. "Implementation of projects must be tailored to the specific project and will be unique to the location depending on available funding resources and regulations.
In general those mitigations fall under three broad categories: creating resilient landscapes, creating fire-adapted communities and recommendations for safe and effective wildfire response. More detailed projects and information for each category are found in Appendix J.
A list of federal, state, private and other funding sources are found in Appendix E, but the plan does not address fire district funding.
At the center of the 199-page report – including the glossary, references and appendices – is a chapter on wildland-urban interface – the areas in the county that separate wildlands from the cities, and rely heavily on underfunded rural fire districts as the first line of defense.
The areas are defined as having housing and other developments in direct contact with wildland vegetation. The zones where wildlands exceed the level of human inhabitation are known as intermix areas.
Addressing the fire risk factors in those areas, the plan states, is a high priority. Planning for reducing the fire risk in these areas also should extend into Napa County and include the nearby cities.
Planning for future growth in the interface areas also must be addressed, the plan states.
"Cities and counties are continuously challenged to accommodate both current and future residents in need of safe and affordable housing. Development in high or very high hazard areas is required to be constructed in a way that reduces the risk from fire hazards and meets all appropriate county and state fire standards," the plan states.
"The requirements include the use of fire-resistant materials produced to minimize fire susceptibility in new structures within high or very high fire hazard areas ... New development schemes must contain fire protection plans, codes and actions for fire engineering components of buildings and structures in very high fire hazrd zones."
The plan shows that from 1923 through 1989 there were 111 fires. The same number have occurred from 1990 to 2021, with the last 67 starting in 2010 and beyond, and all but nine of those in the 21st century.
Fires also are getting larger, with more than 400,000 acres burned since 2010. That is nearly equals all previous fires dating back to 1923 combined. And while the causes of the vast majority of fires are listed as undetermined, human cause has shown up much more since 1980, the plan states.
The report touches on fire response – at local, county, state and federal levels – with sections on each fire district and department, as well as alert systems and water supplies.
"In general, most of the cities are services by a wide network of hydrants with good flow. Contrarily, most rural and/or unincorporated areas have inadequate water resources for fire suppression, e.g., limited or lack of hydrants and hydrant systems with poor water pressure and/or flow," the plan states.
While the plan does not specifically address the issue, the loss of power to well and other water pumps, also has contributed to the inability to fight fires.
The document, prepared by the Solano County Water Agency in conjunction with the county Office of Emergency Services and other collaborators, was released this week for public input – a day after a grassfire at Pleasants Valley and Cherry Glen roads forced evacuations, but was limited to 15 acres without any structures being damaged.
In contract, two men died and 309 homes were lost in the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex Fire.
