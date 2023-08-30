A Suisun City Firefighter battles a 3-alarm blaze along Sunset a

A Suisun City firefighter battles a three-alarm fire along Sunset and Railroad avenues in Suisun City, Friday, June 24, 2022. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — The draft Solano County Community Wildfire Protection Plan delves into vulnerable populations and areas, as well as other disaster elements such as topography and forest health, climate and weather patterns, the fire history of the county, demographics, monitoring strategies and mitigation strategies.

Each community is assessed for fire risk in the plan, with parts of Green Valley and Pleasants Valley being listed as having vulnerable populations, largely due to age, and are listed with extreme risk ratings for fire.

Solano Wildfire Protection Map

Solano County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.