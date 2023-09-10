Recently, I preached a sermon based on Romans 12 and was struck by these words of Paul in verses 9-10: “Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with mutual affection; outdo one another in showing honor” (NRSV translation).
It was striking to read this because of the sharp distinction that Paul makes between hating what is evil and holding fast to what is good on the one hand, and loving one another and outdoing one another in showing honor on the other.
That’s an important lesson for the modern church, which seems to have lost the distinction between the “what” and the “who” that Paul so carefully draws here.
Consider the "one another" clauses first. Paul’s language of “one another” is not conditioned in any way by having a litmus test of beliefs, opinions, or uniform points of view.
We are not called to “love one another with mutual affection if and only if you agree on abortion, or critical race theory, or on tax cuts, or gender transitioning.”
We are not called to “outdo one another in showing honor to those who believe like you, act like you, and think like you.”
When we get to Romans 14-15 we will see that the church at Rome was apparently bitterly divided over things like the proper diet and special days – both of which are rooted in the early church’s Bible.
Despite those disagreements, the command to love one another and to outdo one another in showing honor still ranks as Paul’s higher priority.
Paul does so far as to counsel the Roman Christians in verses 14-21 to take specific kinds of actions with respect to our enemies. We are to “bless those who persecute you” in verse 14; we are not to “repay anyone evil for evil” in verse 17.
We are to “never avenge yourselves” in verse 19. Instead, “if your enemies are hungry, feed them; if they are thirsty, give them something to drink” according to verse 20.
But there is the other side of things, and that is Paul’s command to hate what is evil and hold fast to what is good.
Except the church seems to have forgotten that as well. Instead, we seem to have reached the point where deciding what is evil and what is good depends entirely on who is doing it.
If it is someone we admire, then whatever they do must be OK. And if it is someone that we loathe, then whatever they do must be wrong.
And if someone we admire does the same evil thing that someone we loathe does? Then we make excuses that allow us to rationalize the behavior.
That doesn’t sound like holding fast to what is good and hating what is evil to me.
That does sound like a pretty pure form of hypocrisy, a hypocrisy that is doing a wonderful job of leading a younger generation away from the kingdom of heaven.
The Rev. Henry Sun is the pastor at Heritage Presbyterian Church in Benicia.
