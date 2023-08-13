VACAVILLE — The South Korean firm, LG Chem, has purchased 15 acres in the Vaca Valley Business Park as a site for a possible biotechnology company.
“We can confirm that the site has been secured by LG Chem for future purposes. However, LG Chem is still considering various options. Specific plans and details for the 15 acres are yet to be finalized," City Manager Aaron Busch said in a statement. “We are preparing to assist LG Chem through our Biotechnology Fast Track permitting program to get their site up and operational as quickly as possible, and we will continue to connect them to the resources they need to be successful in Vacaville.”
LG Chem is a chemical company in the biotechnology-business unit of LG Group. The South Korean conglomerate is best known in the United States for its smart-technology home appliances.
The city reported that since it launched its Biotechnology and Advanced Manufacturing Initiatives, Agenus Bio, Transwestern Ventures (Axiom Point) and Polaris Pharmaceuticals have purchased properties to build new facilities in what Vacaville has dubbed the "life science corridor."
LG Chem purchased its property from Agenus Bio, the city reported.
"The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go-Biz) provided support to the city’s effort to attract LG Chem," the city statement said. "Over the last three years ... LG Chem represents the fifth biotechnology firm preparing to locate in Vacaville, the statement said.
"The company’s investment in the city will help to attract more biomanufacturing, instrumentation and medical device companies, and strengthen the city’s biotech ecosystem."
