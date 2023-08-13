DRGraphics-Solano-Business

VACAVILLE — The South Korean firm, LG Chem, has purchased 15 acres in the Vaca Valley Business Park as a site for a possible biotechnology company.

“We can confirm that the site has been secured by LG Chem for future purposes. However, LG Chem is still considering various options. Specific plans and details for the 15 acres are yet to be finalized," City Manager Aaron Busch said in a statement. “We are preparing to assist LG Chem through our Biotechnology Fast Track permitting program to get their site up and operational as quickly as possible, and we will continue to connect them to the resources they need to be successful in Vacaville.”

