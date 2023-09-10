Aljavan was married to Ellen R. Farver on April 4, 1964. They had no children. He worked in aviation as an aircraft technician for 30 years. While residing in San Francisco, CA, Aljavan received Christ as his Savior and Lord at St. John Baptist Church in Oakland,CA in 1964. He moved to Milpitas, CA in 1967. He united with St.Paul Missionary Baptist Church in San Jose, CA and Shiloh Baptist Church in Vacaville, CA. He moved to Fairfield, CA in 1990. Upon moving to Sacramento, CA in 2014, he united withCreekside Christian Church in Elk Grove, CA. Aljavan attended Northern California Bible College in SanJose, CA. It was at “A Ray of Hope” Theological Seminary andBible College in Stockton, CA where he obtained his Bachelor ofTheology Degree on May, 15, 2004 Aljavan was licensed and ordained as a Minister of the Gospel on October 31, 2004 by Pastor Jonathon Wilson at Shiloh BaptistChurch in Vacaville, CA. He was a volunteer chaplain for 20 years in prison ministry inSan Jose, CA. He served as chairman of men’s ministry and Men’s choir for five years and served as deacon for seven years at Shiloh Baptist Church. He was chairman of sick/shut-in and bereavement ministry for 13 years at Shiloh Baptist Church. He served in out-reach ministry, nursing homes, and homeless shelters in Solano County for 13 years. Aljavan lived and was guided by the Word of God. “Trust in theLord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6 On August 26, 2023 Aljavan Farver departed this life. He was one of 14 children - eight sisters and five brothers. His brothers and five of his sisters predeceased hime. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Ellen R. Farver; three sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
