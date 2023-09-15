“Little League baseball is a very good thing because it keeps the parents off the streets.”--Yogi Berra
“I wish I could play Little League now. I'd be way better than before.”--Mitch Hedberg
Little League Baseball was founded by Williamsport, Pennsylvania resident Carl Stotz in 1939.The first Little League Baseball World Series was played in Williamsport eight years later and it is now an international organization with nearly 200,000 teams in every U.S. state and in more than 80 countries.
The Triangle Little League landed locally in the spring of 1957. The Triangle name came from the three major areas involved: Fairfield, Suisun City and Travis Air Force Base. Travis was the main sponsor and 25 of the league’s managers, coaches and executive board members were United States Air Force personnel. Three of the four teams were sponsored by base organizations.
The only team sponsored by an off-base group were the Fireballs backed by the Fairfield Fire Department. The other teams were the 5th Bombardment Wing-SAC Bombers, the 4167th USAF hospital Medics and the 1501st Air Transport Wing Flyers.
Tryouts were held at Lee Bell Park in April of that year and over 150 boys from 8 to 12 years old showed up to display their batting, running, throwing and fielding abilities for the four team managers.
The top 60 boys made the rosters of the four "major league" teams and the rest were distributed among each of their farm club. In addition, two other farm clubs sponsored by the league, the Cardinals and the 49ers, were created to take care of the surplus of players. The names of all the players selected were published in the local newspaper...along with their home addresses. It was a different time.
Maupin Little League Field was the earliest field of dreams for the young Fairfield sluggers and it was located approximately where Barnes and Noble is today. Arnold Maupin, a local restauteur who owned the Black Swan and Arnold’s Drive-In, donated the land for the ball park and it was named in his honor.
At the opening day ceremonies, Fairfield Mayor Allan Witt and Suisun City Mayor Harry Gamble spoke as did the base commander.
Also in attendance was the public relations director of the San Francisco Seals. The Seals were Northern California's minor league baseball team from 1903 to 1957 before the New York Giants of the National League moved to San Francisco in 1958.
When the Triangle Little League took to the field for the first time in a doubleheader, there were approximately 500 local folks present to cheer them on. The crowds were so thick that newspaper accounts describes people hanging on the fences and climbing on top of the dugouts to get a glimpse. In that inaugural contest, the Flyers shellacked the Medics 21-4 and the Bombers beat the Fireballs 4-3.
Baseball fever ran hot and in 1958, 276 hopefuls signed up to play. That year’s program was designed to handle 90 youth on the major league teams which was expanded to six, with each having their own farm teams. Those not making the majors or the farm teams became part of the surplus group that would meet Saturdays during the season for a morning baseball clinic. The Cardinals became the first club sponsored by a local business, Campos’ Food Fair. All of the returning 1957 major league team players did not have to participate in the tryouts.
Over the following years sponsorships exploded, growing with the local population as playing Little League became a rite of passage for many young boys. By 1964 businesses sponsoring teams included: Travis Super Market, Evans & Pyle, Fairfield Grocery, GallenKamps, Ragle’s Pharmacy, Sheldon Oil, Food Fair Markets, Dari-Delite and more. The local major league team names generally were just the name of the business. The minor league team names, however, mirrored actual Major League Baseball clubs and included the Braves, Cardinals, Colts, Cubs, Dodgers, Giants, Mets, Pirates, Phillies and Reds.
Games were played at Armijo High School, Bransford Elementary School, Crystal Elementary School, David A. Weir Elementary School, Lee Bell Park and West Texas Street Park.
A much-anticipated annual trip to watch the San Francisco Giants in action was included in the teams’ schedule.
Now, it was a male-dominated sport, but a women's auxiliary sprung up and each team had a "team mother." From the start of the organization in 1957, Fairfielder Leila Harvie was known as the ”Little League Grandma.” Her husband was Pacific Coast League pitching great Lester Harvie and Leila began sewing letters and numerals on players’ uniforms from day one and always had postgame cupcakes and orange juice at the ready.
In 1960 a team was facing extinction because they didn’t have a sponsor so she scraped together the necessary funds and her team--Grandma’s Chicks--battled to a second place finish. In 1970 two fields at West Texas Street Park (later Allan Witt Park) were renamed in her honor.
Fairfielder Alice “Lefty” McNaughton, bucked the tradition of women only being team mothers as she became a coach after a vacancy. She knew a thing or two about the sport having played in the World War II era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League dramatized in the movie “A League of Their Own.” Rosie O’Donnell’s character in the film, Doris Murphy, was loosely based on McNaughton. In 1969 she led the Sheldon Oil Oilers to an undefeated season.
Locals looked back on Little League glory days:
Glenn P. Dunlap: Johanne’s, a hot dog shop across from West Texas Street Park, would give you a free foot long hot dog if you hit a home run. Walter Russel, Tony Dixon, Walter Coty and I used to jack home runs there on the regular.
Steve Ord: I played for Wonder World in the early 70’s. Our friggin’ hat said “WOW.” Not cool. In the middle of the season, two of our three coaches were arrested for stealing from the Sears auto store. Nice to know we were in good hands.
Ric Eittreim: I played for the Fireballs - it must have been 1958 or so. I quit piano lessons in favor of baseball, then quit baseball to take piano lessons. I ended up playing music professionally for 14 years so it seems I made the right choice.
Dale DeFreece: I also was a Fireball. Once a Fireball, always a Fireball.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade
