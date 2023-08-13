ConFunkShun performs Saturday in Vacaville Daily Republic Staff Aug 13, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VACAVILLE — The city of Vacaville Parks and Recreation Department is bringing ConFunkShun back to CreekWalk Plaza at Andrews Park, 7 p.m. Saturday.A local favorite since 1971, the funk group is know for memorable melodies, inventive horn arrangements and guitar woven grooves.Con Funk Shun was formed in Vallejo by high school classmates.Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes and celebrate the last days of summer with live entertainment, vendors and food.Tickets are available in advance at www.cityofvacaville.gov/confunkshun for $20 and at the door for $25. All VIP tickets are sold out; tickets available are general admission.All must be present in party to enter the venue. Everyone must have a ticket, including children of all ages. Tickets are non-transferable.Doors open at 6 p.m. when DJ Ed Combong takes the stage. The entrance is located on the corner of Main and Davis streets. There is no entry from School Street.Locate available parking in downtown using the Japa smartphone app, visit www.cityofvacaville.gov/parking to learn more.No outside alcohol or glass containers are allowed, no smoking, no weapons, no tents, no early drop-off of chairs and blankets, and no pets (service animals are permitted).Lawn chairs, blankets and water in small coolers no larger than 16 quarts will be permitted. No in and out privileges – if you leave, you will need to go through the security check again.For more information about ConFunkShun, call 707-469-6685 or visit www.cityofvacaville.gov/confunkshun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Zoology Ballet Furniture B1 081323 Roads And Traffic Entertainment Transportation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Sue F. Augustine VCS Falcons ready to take flight under tutelage of Manny Tarango Anthony Pearson Jr. Williams returns from Texas with out-of-box message Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
