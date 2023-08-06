Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People do strange things for attention. While it may be a waste of time to try and make sense of their involuntary actions and subconscious motivations, it is very worthwhile to help everyone feel seen and included.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Small gestures can have great significance. For instance, a minor detail from years past has stuck with you with powerful meaning. Something that happens in passing today will have similar staying power in your psyche.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.