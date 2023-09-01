Former Suisun Valley resident Orville Dewey Lambert Jr., who was best known for being the co-founder with his brother Lewis of landmark Fairfield record store Eucalyptus Records and Tapes, died Aug. 25 at the age of 78 in Colorado Springs.
Orville had not one, but two nicknames. The first was his initials, O.D., and the other, more popular one was Rusty, because of his red hair.
The Lambert family had roots in Suisun Valley before the Gold Rush, and one of Orville and Lewis’ ancestors donated the land for Suisun Valley School (on Lambert Road). The brothers grew up working on the family farm and lived in the house that is now the iconic Vezér Family Winery Blue Victorian on Suisun Valley Road.
Longtime Fairfielder Susan Macy Luckenback is a third cousin to the Lamberts and recalled fun times as kids out in the Suisun Valley. They included her first job, at 9 years old, cutting fruit on the Lambert ranch with Lewis and Rusty acting as shed boys, running barefoot over dirt clods, and making trails and forts in the orchards, which usually led to hurling thick mustard plants at each other.
Rusty was an engaged student at Armijo High School, where he graduated with the Class of 1962. He was in the Key Club, Armijo’s letterman association the Block A Society, was in the Language Club, a member of of the school band and was on the basketball, cross country and track and field teams. His senior year he was the student body president.
Orville’s vice president was one of his best friends, Skip Demuth. They had been friends since they had played on the same team, the Medics, in Fairfield’s Inaugural Little League season in the mid-1950s. After graduating from Armijo, they were roommates at UC Davis for four years. Demuth described Orville as “unassuming, not ego-driven at all and the gentlest person on the planet.”
In 1968, Orville got a job as a rack jobber, distributing record albums to places like Payless Drugs and Woolworths. He learned some of the ins and outs of the record business and he and his brother attempted to purchase downtown Fairfield’s Simond’s Records, but were unsuccessful. They then opened the first Eucalyptus Records and Tapes store at 1306 Texas St. in the Country Corner Shopping Center next to a bar called The Peanut Patch in 1971.
That location was less than ideal, so in 1974 they moved to the quaint, odd-shaped building at 2260 N. Texas St., near the skating rink that started out life as Dari-Delite and is currently the Latino Beauty Salon. That site allowed them to sell records downstairs and have their central office upstairs. Soon they opened stores in Vallejo, Napa, Davis, Yuba City, South Lake Tahoe, Reno, and Sparks, Nev.
The culture they cultivated help sell the concept of their record stores and while they advertised, a lot of what helped fuel the fires of expansion was mouth-to-mouth recommendations. Among Eucalyptus' unique features were the wooden fruit bins they used to hold their albums. When stores started opening left and right, they actually had a shop on North Texas Street that manufactured the racks to keep up with the demand.
The dynamics of Orville and Lewis’ personalities helped them in their business ventures as each took care of something that fit within their particular temperaments. Lewis, the extrovert, took care of site location, demographics research, fixture design, store opening coordination and human resources. Orville, the introvert, was the chief financial officer, ran the in-house advertising agency and oversaw purchasing of product. That last area was his particular super power.
“A mindblower about my brother was his unique ability to pick hit artists and albums. Record salesmen from CBS, RCA, Warner Bros. and others would come and get our record orders before our bigger competitors. Then the big boys would always ask what we had ordered,” Lewis said. “Orville Lambert broke [helped make hits out of] a lot of records. He had an incredible ear for music.”
The R&B and soul market is what buttered Eucalyptus Records and Tapes’ bread. The proximity to Travis Air Force Base, with young airman originally from large metropolitan areas with disposable income, definitely helped. They sold rock 'n' roll and other genres, but prided themselves on carrying deep R&B and soul catalogs that kept customers returning to dig through their trademark fruit bins to discover vinyl gems.
In 1976, the store moved yet again. This time to the cavernous 7,200-square-foot building that Pinkerton Hardware once occupied. Eventually the brothers realized they’d overextended themselves. Paul Pennington, a business manager at Santa Cruz-based Odyssey Records, was brought in and he eventually bought the business in 1978. First Orville and then Lewis moved to Colorado (they had both Air Force and Army bases nearby) and they formed Independent Records that year.
That store grew and prospered and became a chain just as Eucalyptus had. They relied on an eclectic mix of music, books, movies, games, gifts, marijuana paraphernalia and other merchandise to hook loyal customers and had an incredible run of 45 years.
But their last store closes this month, and residents of the Centennial State are feeling the same sense of loss that Fairfielders felt when Eucalyptus Records and Tapes folded.
While the death of Orville Lambert and the retelling of the Eucalyptus Records and Tapes tale may trigger some nostalgic memories for many, for those that knew him, it is tinged with melancholy.
“Although I hadn't seen him in ages, I’m sad and sentimental about it because he was such a good vibration on this planet,” Skip Demuth said.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
