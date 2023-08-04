FAIRFIELD — A public hearing on a proposed wrecking yard on Midway Road south of Dixon was postponed on Thursday.
Solano County Planning Manager Alan Calder, sitting as the zoning administrator, did approve a minor subdivision that divides an existing 10-acre parcel into lots of about 5.01 acres and 5 acres, along Elizabeth Road and De Mello Lane, a half-mile mile north of Vacaville, the staff reported. The land is zoned Rural Residential with a 2.5-acre minimum.
The applicants and property owners are Julie and Martin Griffin.
The slightly larger of the two parcels has the existing development, while the second parcel "identifies an adequate building site, water well, primary and secondary septic areas, and driveway ... Access to this lot would be provided ... off De Mello Lane," the staff report states.
This is the second continuation on the junkyard/wrecking yard project proposed for 39 acres at 6734 Midway Road, about 1 mile south of Dixon.
The existing structures are proposed to be removed and three other structures built: a 2,250-square-foot, three-sided motorcycle building for inspections of vehicles other than cars; a 6,020-square-foot, three-sided inspection building for visual inspection of vehicles by insurance providers; and a 7,812-square-foot main building used for office space and material storage.
"The proposed use is for storage and sales of theft recovery and total loss vehicles via online auctions," the staff report states.
The applicant and property owner is 6734 Midway Partners LLC of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.