FAIRFIELD — A public hearing on a proposed wrecking yard on Midway Road south of Dixon was postponed on Thursday.

Solano County Planning Manager Alan Calder, sitting as the zoning administrator, did approve a minor subdivision that divides an existing 10-acre parcel into lots of about 5.01 acres and 5 acres, along Elizabeth Road and De Mello Lane, a half-mile mile north of Vacaville, the staff reported. The land is zoned Rural Residential with a 2.5-acre minimum.

