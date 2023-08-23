For the past seven weeks I have highlighted the inductees of the 2023 Armijo High School Hall of Fame, The event will take place at Fairfield’s Downtown Theatre on September 3rd from 1 pm to 4 pm.

I floated the idea of having an Armijo High School Hall of Fame at one of the first board meetings I attended back in 2013, but we already had our hands full with other events. The following year I was talking to Class of 1977 grad Irving Scible and he said we should have like a dinner or something where we honored some of our past teachers while they were still with us. The following year we held the inaugural event at the Courtyard Marriott and it was fabulous.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.