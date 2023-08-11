Michael Burger

2023 Armijo High School Hall of Fame inductee Michael Burgher in his wrestling days at Armijo. (Courtesy photos)

Football was Armijo High Class of 1975 grad Michael Burgher’s first love. But, while he was a standout player on the gridiron, it is his legendary status as a wrestler for which he will be inducted with the Class of 2023 into the Armijo High School Hall of Fame on Sept. 3 at Fairfield’s Downtown Theatre.

DR Columnists-Tony Wade

Tony Wade, Back in the Day

Burgher and his twin sister Marilyn were born at the old Solano County Hospital in 1956, and his family lived in both Suisun City and Fairfield. In Suisun, Burgher attended Crescent Elementary and loved to go fishing when he wasn't learning reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic. They lived near the boat launch area and sometimes during heavy rains the water from the slough would creep right up to their front doorstep.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.