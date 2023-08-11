Football was Armijo High Class of 1975 grad Michael Burgher’s first love. But, while he was a standout player on the gridiron, it is his legendary status as a wrestler for which he will be inducted with the Class of 2023 into the Armijo High School Hall of Fame on Sept. 3 at Fairfield’s Downtown Theatre.
Burgher and his twin sister Marilyn were born at the old Solano County Hospital in 1956, and his family lived in both Suisun City and Fairfield. In Suisun, Burgher attended Crescent Elementary and loved to go fishing when he wasn't learning reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic. They lived near the boat launch area and sometimes during heavy rains the water from the slough would creep right up to their front doorstep.
When the family moved to Utah Street in Fairfield, Dave’s Giant Hamburger was just a hop, skip and a jump away and Burgher's journey to school, Fairfield Elementary (which became the Armijo Annex in 1972 and is currently Sem Yeto), involved just climbing over their backyard fence.
Before he came to Armijo, the only real team sport Burgher played was soccer at Charles L. Sullivan Middle School, but in high school he embraced football, wrestling and track and field. In the latter he ran the 100-yard dash, 440 relay and was a pole vaulter.
In football he started out as a ball carrier, but he was soon moved to fullback to block for Gilbert Day and others. Playing defensive nose tackle was where Burgher shone. He loved to deliver ferocious hits. While he was only 5-foot-6, his speed and quickness off the ball coupled with a rapacious and tenacious appetite for hitting quarterbacks and running backs (or anybody) led many opponents to double and even triple team him.
When it came to the ancient sport of wrestling, Burgher’s innate abilities – strength, agility and quickness – were honed and focused by coach Ron Cortese (an inaugural inductee into the Armijo Hall of Fame in 2015). Burgher recalls Cortese being more than a coach and considered him to be a father figure who took him under his wing.
The challenge of wrestling was its focus on the individual. To be sure, there was still a team at Armijo, but ultimately each match was mano-a-mano.
Burgher’s wrestling gifts were obvious and while he started out on the junior varsity squad as a freshman, he was quickly elevated to the varsity and excelled. He was able to learn from teammates like Sam Peters and Bubba Kidd (who later became Burgher’s brother-in-law when he married his younger sister Cynthia) and looked upon them as mentors. In addition to his other attributes, Burgher added toughness when he blew out his right anterior cruciate ligament at a Novice Tournament, wrapped it up, got a knee brace and continued to wrestle.
The 1971-72 La Mezcla yearbook called that wrestling squad, which included standouts like Joe Turner, Larry Davis, Kurt Templin, Rae King and others, as “the finest in the history of Armijo High.”
Burgher kept improving and in both his junior and senior years he was the team's Most Valuable Player. His final season was his finest. The team was so dominant that a January 1975 Daily Republic article's headline asked, "Who Can Stop Indian Matmen?" Burgher set a then state record with 66 wins and finished fourth in the state at 154 pounds. His senior yearbook saluted his four-year record of 148 wins, 15 losses and 77 pins and dubbed him the best wrestler ever at Armijo.
After high school, Burgher attended Palomar Community College in San Diego County. In a 2012 interview with the Daily Republic, Burgher recalled his successes there. “I won the conference and the state championship. I set all kinds of records at Palomar. I was the first (from the school) to win a state championship.”
After Palomar, Burgher was heavily recruited by a number of colleges and he whittled his potential landing spots down to either Cal Poly San Luis Obispo or UCLA. The latter got the nod, mainly because Burgher’s then girlfriend lived in nearby Oceanside. Legendary Cal Poly wrestling coach Vaughan Hitchcock was disappointed not to have landed Burgher and insult was added to his injury when Burgher later squared off against Hitchcock’s son in the Cal Poly Invitational tournament.
“I think I pinned him,” Burgher said.
Burgher had a stellar career at UCLA and went to the Nationals.
“I pinned the first two guys and was sailing right along, but lost the third match and placed fourth,” Burgher said.
In Burgher’s defense, the wrestler he lost to was Lee Kemp. According to Wikipedia, Kemp was a four-time World Cup Champion, seven-time United States Freestyle National Champion and was a heavy favorite to win the gold medal in the 1980 Olympics, but was denied the opportunity because the U.S. boycotted the event.
In 2012, Burgher was inducted into the inaugural Palomar College Athletic Hall of Fame. In the small gym/wrestling room at Armijo, which was named in honor of coach Cortese in 2000, Burgher's name is enshrined with other wrestling champions on a wall of fame.
Perhaps the local apex of Burgher's wrestling career was when he pulled a Beatles/Bee Gees/Taylor Swift-like move. Each of those artists dominated the Billboard charts at one point by claiming several singles/album spots in the top 10. Well, at one point during his wrestling reign, Burgher was once number one in all of the top grappling categories including wins, pins, take downs and two- and three-point near falls.
But there was one category where he didn’t even make the top 10: reversals. A reversal is when a wrestler is on the bottom and reverses their opponent so they are on top and scores two points.
“I wasn’t good at reversals. You know why? I was never on the bottom, I was always on top,” Burgher said.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
The Armijo Alumni Association presents The Armijo High School Hall of Fame
