FAIRFIELD — Area residents report receiving a California Opinion Survey on the possible development of a new community in the eastern area of the county where Flannery Associates LLC has purchased more than 55,000 acres of land.
The survey language suggests that an initiative about the project could be on the ballot next year. It is not clear who is behind the survey. A check on the California Opinion Survey site states that no additional responses are being accepted at this time.
"This project would include a new city with tens of thousands of new homes, a large solar energy farm, orchards with over a million new trees and over 10,000 acres of new parks and open space," the introduction to the survey states.
"In the first 10 years, the project is estimated to generate thousands of jobs ... (and) would generate tens of millions in new tax revenue each year," the survey states, the first part in the introduction and the tax revenue part as part of a survey question.
The homes are described in the survey as "middle class homes," and the project would be privately funded and lead "by a group of architects and planners interested in building liveable and sustainable communities, not typical developers. It is being funded by a group of California firms and wealthy families who are committed to our state's future."
Replacing the old aqueduct with a new new one could be part of the project, according to one of the survey questions. It also suggests the additional revenues generated by the project could be used to help prevent wildfires, but asks respondents whether they think the "county would mostly use the money effectively or mostly waste it."
It then asks whether the county, the cities or an elected board of residents should control those funds.
The survey includes a series of questions about whether certain conditions or information about the project would impact the likelihood of supporting the project.
For example, one of the questions asks if giving local residents priority status to purchase a home and down-payment assistance "would make you much more likely to support this project, somewhat more likely, no more likely, or less likely to support this project."
Flannery's investment has been reported to be more than $800 million – well over what is considered to be the land values.
However, the group, in May, sued more than 60 local landowners for $510 million for what it contends is a price-fixing conspiracy in violation of federal and state antitrust laws, and specifically parts of the federal Sherman Act, parts of the state Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law.
In response to the land purchases, what is viewed as a possible threat to Travis Air Force Base operations – and what has largely been silence over the group's intended uses for the land – the Board of Supervisors, in June, took action to place 83 parcels and 7,896 acres in the unincorporated agricultural area surrounding the base under a Travis Reserve Area Zoning Overlay.
“I see a need for this to happen and to happen with immediacy,” Supervisor Mitch Mashburn said at the time.
A ballot initiative could force the county's hand on zoning and land uses.
A recent update on the Flannery Group by the county staff to the Board of Supervisors and city majors did not mention anything about a new community. Instead, the focus was on such things as farming, wind energy and mineral rights.
