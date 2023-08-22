DRGraphics-Solano-News

FAIRFIELD — Area residents report receiving a California Opinion Survey on the possible development of a new community in the eastern area of the county where Flannery Associates LLC has purchased more than 55,000 acres of land.

The survey language suggests that an initiative about the project could be on the ballot next year. It is not clear who is behind the survey. A check on the California Opinion Survey site states that no additional responses are being accepted at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.