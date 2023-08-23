DRGraphics-Solano-Govt

FAIRFIELD — Solano County would receive between $248 million and $497 million for affordable housing projects if voters supported a proposed general bond initiative next year.

Kate Hartley, director of the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority, on Tuesday discussed the possibility of a general bond measure with the Board of Supervisors – between $10 billion and $20 billion – for the 2024 ballot as a way to fund much-needed housing in Solano and the other eight bay counties.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.