LOS ANGELES — Officials are warning that thousands across Northern California could experience planned power outages Wednesday, facing a critically elevated fire threat as the region is already dealing with poor air quality, smoky skies and growing devastation from multiple ongoing wildfires.

Much of the Sacramento Valley is under a fire weather watch from late Tuesday through Wednesday, warning of gusty winds and low humidity, a combination that forecasters said "can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity." It is the first fire weather watch issued this year by the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.