By Glen Faison

The Biden administration is planning to send the Federal Bureau of Investigation to Ecuador to aid in the investigation into the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, according to people familiar with the plans.

The U.S. offered the assistance on Wednesday night after the shooting of Villavicencio in Quito, according to one of the people. Both asked not to be identified without permission to speak publicly.

Justin A Theriot
Justin A Theriot

'Biden Administration sends FBI to Ecuador, as a distraction from its involvement in politically motivated assassination and attack on Muh Democracy.' FIFY

Report Add Reply

