US-NEWS-WEA-DEPRESSION-IDALIA-MCT

The tropical depression currently near the Yucatan Peninsula strengthened into a tropical storm Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days, and forecasts by the National Hurricane Center suggest it may threaten Florida by mid-week. (National Hurricane Center/TNS)

The tropical depression currently near the Yucatan Peninsula strengthened into a tropical storm Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days, and forecasts by the National Hurricane Center suggest it may threaten Florida by mid-week.

The storm known as Idalia was about 80 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, as of the 2 p.m. update by the NHC. The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north at 2 mph.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.