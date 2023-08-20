US-NEWS-ENV-GA-BEEHAWK-AT

Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper announces the finding of an invasive hornet species in Georgia. At a press conference in Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, he discusses the danger of this species to the state's honeybee population. (Katelyn Myrick/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Barry Hart was working in his bee yard in deep South Georgia when his phone buzzed with a text message from a fellow beekeeper.

It was a link to a Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) news release with a troubling subject line: “Discovery of yellow-legged hornet confirmed in Georgia for the first time.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.