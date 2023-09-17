Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the Senate floor after the Senate lawmakers adjourned for deliberation during day 9 of his impeachment trial, on Sept. 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton was acquitted of articles of impeachment by the Texas Senate on Saturday, clearing the attorney general of charges that he was unfit for office and bribery.
The Senate voted to acquit Paxton of 16 of 20 articles of impeachment after deliberating for about nine hours. Paxton was not present in the Senate chamber when the verdict was read. After voting on the 16 articles, senators immediately voted 19-11 to dismiss four remaining articles of impeachment that were related to ongoing securities fraud allegations.
That clears the way for him to return to office after being suspended without pay since late May.
“Today, the truth prevailed,” Paxton said in a statement issued immediately after the verdict. “The truth could not be buried by mudslinging politicians or their powerful benefactors.”
He called the process a “weaponization of the impeachment process,” and thanked those who voted for him in the last election, the senators who “followed state law and refused to overturn an election,” and his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton.
“Now that this shameful process is over, my work to defend our constitutional rights will resume,” he said in the statement.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick scolded the House for sending the impeachment trial over to the Senate and called for a full audit of money spent on the proceedings.
“The speaker and his team rammed through the first impeachment of a statewide official in Texas in over 100 years while paying no attention to the precedent that the House set in every other impeachment before,” Patrick said.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement noting that the jury has spoken after Paxton received a fair trial.
“Attorney General Paxton has done an outstanding job representing Texas, especially pushing back against the Biden Administration,” Abbott said in the statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with him to secure the border and protect Texas from federal overreach.”
The Texas House Democratic Caucus issued a statement just after this votes today saying that the Senate’s “inability to see through the fog of politics does not change the facts that are now etched in the granite of the Texas Capitol.”
“The House of Representatives had a duty, required under the Constitution, to make a determination if there was sufficient evidence to support impeachment and trial by the Senate,” caucus chairman Trey Martinez Fischer said in the statement. “The evidence was clear and damning: Ken Paxton put himself before the people of Texas.”
State senators were required to vote on every charge. In no vote did they cross the two-thirds threshold required to remove Paxton from office. Paxton’s wife, a state senator, was forced to recuse herself. As the votes were counted Saturday, Sen. Paxton kept track from her desk on a green sheet of paper.
Paxton is the first impeached official in Texas to go to trial and be acquitted.
The Senate did not vote on four impeachment articles related to allegations that Paxton committed securities fraud during his time as a member of the Texas House and that he has obstructed justice by delaying a trial on charges that are more than eight years old. They voted to dismiss those articles.
