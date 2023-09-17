US-NEWS-TEXAS-PAXTON-IMPEACHMENT-DA

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the Senate floor after the Senate lawmakers adjourned for deliberation during day 9 of his impeachment trial, on Sept. 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton was acquitted of articles of impeachment by the Texas Senate on Saturday, clearing the attorney general of charges that he was unfit for office and bribery.

The Senate voted to acquit Paxton of 16 of 20 articles of impeachment after deliberating for about nine hours. Paxton was not present in the Senate chamber when the verdict was read. After voting on the 16 articles, senators immediately voted 19-11 to dismiss four remaining articles of impeachment that were related to ongoing securities fraud allegations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.