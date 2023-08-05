US-NEWS-TEXAS-ABORTION-DA

Abortion rights supporters rally at Main Street Garden Park in downtown Dallas on June 25, 2022. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

 Elias Valverde II

DALLAS — A late-night appeal from the Texas Attorney General’s office has paused an injunction that exempted pregnant people with medically complicated pregnancies from the state’s abortion bans.

The state appealed directly to the Texas Supreme Court to stop “an activist Austin judge’s attempt to override Texas abortion laws,” First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster said in a statement. The stay of the injunction will remain in effect until the Texas Supreme Court makes a decision on the appeal.

