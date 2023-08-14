US-NEWS-ENV-CALIF-FROG-SURVIVAL-MCT

The California red-legged frog is a threatened species that resides in the Tahoe National Forest. (Rick Kuyper/USFWS/TNS)

Wildlife biologists reported finding a small population of California red-legged frogs within the burn scars of a Northern California wildfire that torched a large area of the Sierra foothills last year.

The Mosquito Fire scorched 76,778 acres of wildland east of Foresthill, burning through Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties. The devastating fire, which sparked Sept. 6 destroyed 78 structures and displaced over 11,000 residents within the first two weeks.

