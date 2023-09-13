Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announces an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the news media outside his office at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Although the House Oversight Committee has yet to produce direct evidence of Biden taking bribes or other acts of corruption, McCarthy announced that Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., will lead the investigation. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

 Chip Somodevilla

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy moved to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Tuesday, bowing to pressure from hard-line Republicans who had threatened to oust him if he did not escalate the GOP investigations into the president’s family business dealings.

McCarthy, R-Calif., said at a news conference that GOP-led House probes had found “serious and credible allegations” against the Biden family that “paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

A special council/investigator would be the way to go on this, but unlikely with the corrupt weaponized DOJ we have in DC today. Kevin is just appeasing the Real Conservative Populists with this play, since it has no chance of ousting Banana Republic joe.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.