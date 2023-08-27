US-NEWS-SCI-SPACEX-LAUNCH-OS

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, are aboard the SpaceXâ€™s Dragon spacecraft, powered by the company's Falcon 9 rocket, and are headed to the International Space Station. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX waited a day later than planned but sent up the next quartet of astronauts headed to the International Space Station during an overnight launch from Kennedy Space Center early Saturday.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Crew Dragon Endurance on the Crew-7 mission lit up the Space Coast sky at 3:27 a.m., blasting off from KSC’s Launch Pad 39-A. An attempt on Friday was scrubbed before the crew made it to the launch pad to ensure safe margins for concerns related to the life support system, according to a statement from NASA.

